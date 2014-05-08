Athletics 2, Mariners 0 (2nd): Yoenis Cespedes homered and Drew Pomeranz tossed five shutout innings as host Oakland blanked Seattle to gain a split of the doubleheader.

Jed Lowrie had an RBI single for the Athletics, who salvaged the finale of the four-game series. The Mariners had a five-game winning streak halted and finished 7-2 on a road trip that included two games against the New York Yankees and three with the Houston Astros.

Pomeranz (2-1) excelled in his first start of the campaign by striking out five with no walks and giving up only two hits. Dan Otero allowed just one hit in three shutout innings before Jim Johnson worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Erasmo Ramirez (1-4) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for Seattle while serving as the 26th player for the doubleheader. The Mariners won the opener, 6-4, in 10 innings.

Lowrie had two hits and his two-out single in the third pushed across the only run Oakland needed. Cespedes blasted a one-out homer to left in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to snap a streak of reaching base in 29 consecutive games. … DH Robinson Cano, 1B Justin Smoak and 3B Kyle Seager had the Seattle hits – all singles. … Oakland RF Josh Reddick (ankle) played both games of the doubleheader after sitting out Monday and Tuesday and went 1-for-8.