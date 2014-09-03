Mariners 2, Athletics 1: Kyle Seager and Corey Hart belted back-to-back homers and Felix Hernandez pitched eight stellar innings to outduel Jon Lester as visiting Seattle won the rubber match of the three-game series.

Hernandez (14-5) allowed one run on three hits to improve to 19-7 lifetime against Oakland and Fernando Rodney notched his 41st save to pull the Mariners within one game of Detroit for the second wild card in the American League. Seager collected three hits and went deep for the second day in a row as Seattle sent the Athletics to their sixth defeat in seven games.

Lester (13-10) pitched six scoreless innings before he was touched for the consecutive homers and was charged with two runs on seven hits in eight innings to fall to 0-3 in his last four starts. Newly-acquired Adam Dunn provided the lone offense with a solo shot in the fourth inning for Oakland, which dropped five games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.

Seattle couldn’t capitalized on a two-on, two-out situation in the first inning and saw Seager thrown out by left fielder Brandon Moss in the fourth trying to stretch a double into a triple. Dunn then broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the inning, hitting a towering shot inside the right-field foul pole for his second homer in two starts since joining the Athletics.

Lester lost his shutout and the lead in the seventh when Seager led off by hammering a high fastball onto the stairs beyond the right-field wall for his 22nd homer, matching his career high. Hart followed by lining a shot over the fence in left two pitches later for the go-ahead run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hart, in his first game back after missing more than a month with a bruised knee, went deep for the first time since May 7 - also against Oakland - while Seager extended his hitting streak to eight games. ... Dunn’s homer was the 462nd of his career, moving him into a tie with Jose Canseco for 34th place on the all-time list. ... 1B Stephen Vogt exited the game after six innings with a sprained left ankle for Oakland, which hosts Houston on Friday while Seattle opens a four-game set at Texas on Thursday.