Mariners 5, Athletics 4 (11)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Shortstop Brad Miller drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 victory against the Oakland A’s on Saturday at O.co Coliseum.

First baseman Logan Morrison led off the inning with a single against left-hander Fernando Abad, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Miller’s opposite-field double down the left-field line.

Mariners closer Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect 11th for his second save of the season. Rookie reliever Tyler Olson got his first major-league win.

The A’s nearly ended the game in the 10th when first baseman Ike Davis doubled off the left-center wall against Olson, with right fielder Ben Zobrist on first base. But Zobrist was gunned down at home on a relay from center fielder Austin Jackson to Miller to catcher Mike Zunino.

Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the eighth, his first blast of the year, and left fielder Dustin Ackley had a solo home run in the third.

A’s right-hander Sonny Gray allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He struck out four and walked one.

Mariners left-hander J.A. Happ gave up two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in his Mariners debut but didn’t figure in the decision either.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead when Ackley led off the top of the third with a home run to right field off Gray. That blast ended Gray’s career-high, 20-inning scoreless streak, dating to Sept. 23, 2014. Gray pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in his first start this season, an 8-0 victory against Texas on Opening Night.

Happ blanked the A’s on three hits through six innings, but they struck for two runs in the seventh inning, taking a 2-1 lead and knocking him out of the game.

Designated hitter Billy Butler and right fielder Cody Ross hit back-to-back singles leading off the seventh. After Ross’ single, second baseman Eric Sogard pinch-ran for Butler, and third baseman Brett Lawrie advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Catcher Josh Phegley lined an RBI single to right, scoring Sogard as Ross moved to third. Then shortstop Marcus Semien drove in Ross with a sharp single to center, ending Happ’s day.

The Mariners scored three times in the top of the eighth, moving back ahead 4-2. After Jackson singled with one out, left-handed reliever Eric O‘Flaherty replaced Gray. Pinch-hitter Justin Ruggiano hit what looked to be a sure double-play ground ball to O‘Flaherty, but he threw wide left of second base to Semien.

Semien appeared to salvage a force-out at second as second-base umpire Tripp Gibson called Jackson out. But after a review of 3:28, the call was reversed, and Jackson was ruled safe because Semien’s foot never touched the base before he threw to first.

O‘Flaherty retired Robinson Cano on a ground ball to first base as the runners advanced. But right-hander Dan Otero came on and Cruz crushed a three-run homer into the left-field seats.

The A’s pulled even two with runs in the bottom of the eighth. First baseman Mark Canha led off with a single off right-hander Danny Farquhar and scored on Zobrist’s double. Third baseman Brett Lawrie brought Zobrist home with a two-out double off Carson Smith.

NOTES: Mariners RF Seth Smith was in the starting lineup after missing three games with a groin injury; he served as the designated hitter. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Smith could have played in the outfield if needed. “Everything’s fine,” he said. ... Athletics RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) was scheduled to play his third straight rehab game for Class A Stockton on Saturday, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said “there’s a good chance he’ll be activated” Sunday. ... Mariners C Jesus Sucre made his first start of the season in place of Mike Zunino. Sucre became the final position player on Seattle’s active roster to see game action. ... Oakland RHP Jarrod Parker will pitch three innings Monday in an extended spring training game in Arizona as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March 2014.