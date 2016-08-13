Davis' first-inning HR launches A's 6-3 win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Khris Davis hit his career-high 28th home run, rookie left-hander Sean Manaea pitched six solid innings and the Oakland A's snapped the Seattle Mariners' six-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Friday night at Oakland Coliseum.

Davis, who had 27 home runs last season for Milwaukee, set a career high with a two-run blast in the first inning when the A's built a 3-0 lead. He had two hits and scored twice.

Marcus Semien went 4-for-4, matching his career high for hits, and scored two runs for the A's, who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Stephen Vogt had two hits and an RBI double, and Yonder Alonso went 2-for-4 and drove in two.

Manaea (4-7) allowed three runs and three hits, struck out four and walked three. He won for the first time since June 29 against San Francisco, ending an 0-3 skid in his previous seven appearances, including six starts.

Manaea had a no-hitter through four innings with three double plays and three walks. He gave up a home run for the fourth straight game and has allowed six homers in that span.

Kyle Seager hit his 22nd home run of the season for Seattle, a solo shot in the fifth. Shawn O'Malley went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and a walk and scored a run.

Right-hander Joe Wieland (0-1) was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and started against Oakland in his Mariners debut. He gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

After Manaea exited, Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect seventh with three strikeouts, Ryan Dull a scoreless eighth and Ryan Madson a perfect ninth for his 25th save of the season.

After spotting the A's a 3-0 lead in the first, the Mariners scored a run in the fifth on Seager's home run and two in the fifth. Ketel Marte hit a leadoff single and scored on O'Malley's triple to center. Franklin Gutierrez brought O'Malley home with a sacrifice fly.

The A's answered with three runs in the sixth when they opened the inning with consecutive singles by Semien, Vogt, Davis, Alonso and Danny Valencia. Alonso drove in two runs and Valencia one in the inning.

The A's struck for three runs in the first inning off Wieland, taking a 3-0 lead.

Semien lined a single to left with one out and scored on Vogt's double down the right field line. Davis followed with an opposite-field, two-run blast to right field, launching Weiland's 1-0 pitch.

Seager homered with two outs in the fifth, pulling Manaea's 3-2 fastball down the right-field line and cutting Oakland's lead to 3-1.

NOTES: Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Friday and is nearing a rehab assignment, Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. ... Seattle LHP James Paxton (left elbow contusion), who was hit by a line drive Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, still isn't throwing pain-free, but manager Scott Servais said he's hopeful that Paxton can return to the rotation Tuesday or Wednesday. ... Mariners RHP Steve Cishek (left hip labrum tear) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and is close to going on a rehab assignment, Servais said. ... A's RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) will throw his first bullpen session Saturday since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. If all goes well, Hahn will make one rehab start then return to the A's, Melvin said. ... The Mariners designated Triple-A Tacoma OF Daniel Robertson for assignment, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Joe Wieland, who was called up from Tacoma and started against the A's. ... Philadelphia claimed LHP Patrick Schuster off waivers from Oakland. Schuster was designated for assignment Wednesday.