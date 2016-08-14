Mariners power way past Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz hit a solo shot, powering the Seattle Mariners to a 4-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Cruz hit his 29th homer of the season in fourth inning, and Cano launched his 26th in the fifth, increasing the Mariners' home run total to 162, third most in the major leagues.

After dropping the series opener to Oakland, the Mariners won for the seventh time in their past eight games as they continued their playoff push.

Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (14-7) allowed three runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one. Iwakuma has gone 13-3 in his past 16 starts.

Khris Davis hit his 29th home run, an ongoing career high, and Billy Butler went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice for Oakland. Coco Crisp had three hits and an RBI.

Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman (8-8) gave up four runs on seven hits, including two homers, over six innings. He struck out two and walked one. Graveman was 7-1 with a 3.67 ERA over his previous 13 starts before struggling against the Mariners.

The Mariners led 4-1 through five innings. but Oakland scored twice in the sixth. Davis, who set a new single-season high for home runs Friday with his 28th, led off with a home run to deep left, crushing Iwakuma's first-pitch fastball.

With one out, Butler lined a double past a diving center fielder Leonys Martin. Then Butler scored on Jake Smolinski's sharp single to right off right-hander Nick Vincent, sliding in ahead of Cano's relay throw home.

Vincent got the final two outs in the inning. Arquimedes Caminero pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out Davis with a 100 mph fastball for the third out. Tom Wilhelmsen had a perfect eighth, and Edwin Diaz pitched a one-two-three ninth with one strikeout for his sixth save in six tries.

Seattle right fielder Seth Smith fouled a ball off his right foot in the top of the seventh inning and left the game after making the third out. Smith finished his at-bat but grounded out and ran gingerly to first. Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run.

The A's took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, using singles by Butler, Ryon Healy and Crisp to break through against Iwakuma. Crisp grounded a single to right with two outs, driving in Butler.

Seattle pulled even in the fourth when Cruz led off with a home run, sending Graveman's first-pitch cutter over the right-center field fence. The home run was Cruz's 20th of his career against the A's and third this season.

The Mariners took a 4-1 lead in the fifth when Smith lined an RBI single with two outs and Cano followed with a two-run blast to center field. Just as Cruz did, Cano hit a first-pitch cutter from Graveman. It was Cano's fourth home run of the season against Oakland and 16th of his career.

NOTES: Mariners RHP Steve Cishek (left hip labrum tear) will begin a rehab assignment on Monday with Class A Everett, manager Scott Servais said. Cishek threw a second bullpen session on Friday in Seattle. ... Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment on Monday with Triple-A Nashville, manager Bob Melvin said. If all goes as planned, Doolittle will throw one inning on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and be activated from the disabled list on Aug. 22 when the A's open a three-game series against Cleveland at Oakland Coliseum. ... Mariners LHP James Paxton (left elbow contusion) threw a bullpen session and told The Seattle Times that he was pain-free and liked the way the ball came out of his hand. If Paxton's elbow feels good Sunday, he'll probably return to the rotation on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. ... Oakland RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and will likely begin a rehab assignment early next week if he feels good Sunday, Melvin said. ... Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez will start Monday against the Angels on his regular four days' rest.