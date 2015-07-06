Montgomery wins third straight as Mariners edge A’s

OAKLAND -- Seattle pitcher Mike Montgomery allowed a run for the first time in nearly three weeks but still managed to win his third consecutive start with the help of his bullpen, as the Mariners downed the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Sunday to salvage a series split.

Right fielder Seth Smith delivered a two-out, two-run single in the sixth to put the Mariners ahead. The rally started with no one on base. Second baseman Robinson Cano was hit by a pitch and designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who learned he was voted in as a starter for the All-Star Game, doubled ahead of Smith.

“He was very determined”, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Smith. “I thought the guy threw some pretty nasty pitches to him but he stayed in there, really battled and found a hole.”

Outfielder Sam Fuld ended Montgomery’s scoreless streak at 20 with his first home run of the season, a solo shot with one out in third.

“I was in camp with him with Tampa but I can’t remember seeing him pitch,” Fuld said. “He pitched really well, especially when he needed.”

Montgomery remembered Fuld from that camp too.

“I thought he got it. I left it over the middle and he took advantage of it,” Montgomery said. “I saw him in Tampa, I was with him, and he’s a good player.”

Montgomery’s streak is the second longest by a Mariners rookie, behind only Mark Langston’s 21 innings in 1984. His 1.62 ERA through his first seven major league starts is the second-lowest, to Felix Hernandez (1.59), among Mariners rookie pitchers.

Montgomery (4-2) allowed a run on six hits over his 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two as he improved to 3-0 on the road.

“They’re a scrappy team. They battled me tough,” Montgomery said. “I really didn’t have maybe the put-away pitches that I wanted but I got some good groundballs when I needed, we made some really good plays and the bullpen came in and picked me up big time.”

Credit Mark Lowe and his 0.72 ERA for keeping the A’s from tying the game. He came on with two outs in the sixth, after second baseman Ben Zobrist doubled and DH Billy Butler walked. Lowe struck out pinch hitter Josh Reddick.

Lowe and Joe Beimel combined to throw 2 1/3 scoreless innings before turning it over to Fernando Rodney, who pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

Rodney got the first two outs of the inning and then gave up an infield single to Reddick and walked pinch hitter Ike Davis before getting left fielder Mark Canha to ground out to end it.

The A’s grounded into double plays in three consecutive innings, once with a runner on third, to hurt their chances.

“I know our effort and focus is there,” Fuld said. “It’s a matter of catching some breaks. It seems like all the good teams find a way to come back. We haven’t been able to do that.”

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (0-2) retired 17 of the first 20 batters he faced before hitting Cano. He gave up two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out three. It was his second start in place of Sonny Gray.

“Overall I felt pretty good. One pitch got me,” Bassitt said. “One-two count to Cano and I hit him. You can’t do that. Then Cruz hits a ball I threw exactly where I wanted. He beat me to it, that’s all.”

NOTES: Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon will miss the series against the Detroit Tigers to attend to family matters following the death of his sister. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 6.61) will come off the disabled list to start Monday night’s game ... The A’s announced that INF Nate Freiman has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Nashville. ... RHP Sonny Gray (9-3, 2.09) will start Tuesday against the New York Yankees. Gray has not pitched since June 25 due to gastroenteritis caused by salmonella.