Motter, Cruz propel Mariners past A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Seattle Mariners shortstop Taylor Motter understands he is likely to return to the bench if Jean Segura, as expected, is reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Frankly, he doesn't care.

"If we're losing and I'm playing every day, it's not fun," the second-year major-leaguer said after contributing a grand slam to an 11-1 win over the Oakland Athletics that snapped Seattle's three-game losing streak Sunday. "I'd rather watch and have us win."

Nelson Cruz drove in five runs, three with a home run, and right-hander Yovani Gallardo allowed just one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings to record his first career victory over the A's, helping the Mariners snap out of a slump on the road and salvage one win in the four-game series.

"We've had some bad luck on the road," Gallardo said after ending the Athletics' season-best, five-game winning streak. "But we have a lot of talent. This shows the type of team we have."

Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a double, and Robinson Cano chipped in with a pair of singles in an 11-hit Mariners attack that produced more runs than Seattle had totaled (10) in its three series-opening losses in Oakland.

En route to their season-high run total, the Mariners wasted little time roughing up A's right-hander Andrew Triggs (3-1), who hadn't allowed an earned run over 17 2/3 innings in his first three starts.

"I wasn't able to get the ball where I wanted to, as opposed to the previous three outings," Triggs said. "I really leaned heavily on (my control) in the previous three outings. You have to put yourself in good counts, and I wasn't able to do that."

Cano gave Seattle a lead it wouldn't relinquish in the top of the first inning with a single that scored Jarrod Dyson, who had been hit by a Triggs pitch to lead off the game.

Motter's first career grand slam busted the game open in the third after Triggs helped set the stage with a pair of walks, including one to Cruz that forced in the inning's first run.

Following the Cruz walk, Triggs got a second out by striking out Daniel Vogelbach with the bases loaded. Motter then unloaded his fifth homer of the season over the fence in left-center field to give Gallardo an early 6-0 cushion.

"This is the first time I've felt like I do now at any level of baseball," the 27-year-old Motter said. "Just do what they want and go win some ballgames, that's all I care about. I feel I've done my job."

Gallardo, who had gone 0-5 in his six previous career starts against the A's, took a shutout into the seventh and left after surrendering a double to Ryon Healy and a single to Trevor Plouffe. Matt Joyce's sacrifice fly off right-hander Tony Zych produced Oakland's only run, which counted against Gallardo's record.

Gallardo (1-2) finished with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts.

"That's what it's going to take for us," Mariners manager Scott Servais said of the team effort. "Guys are disappointed. They expect better on the road."

Triggs allowed six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

"Obviously, he got behind some hitters," said Triggs' catcher, Stephen Vogt. "Then that fastball over the middle of the plate (to Motter) ... that was the big hit."

Cruz's homer came off the third A's pitcher, right-hander Raul Alcantara, in the seventh inning to increase the Seattle lead to 9-0.

The Mariners completed their scoring in the ninth on doubles by Haniger and Cruz, and an RBI single by Vogelbach, who earlier in the day had been promoted from Triple-A Tacoma.

Healy had two of Oakland's five hits.

NOTES: The win by Mariners RHP Yovani Gallardo was his first at the Oakland Coliseum. He has now recorded at least one win at 27 major league ballparks. ... Mariners SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) made his third consecutive start at Double-A Arkansas on Sunday, with an eye on returning to the Mariners in Detroit on Tuesday. He was 1-for-11 with Arkansas. ... The Mariners did some body-shuffling Sunday, promoting RHP Chris Heston and 1B Daniel Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room on the active roster, Seattle demoted RHP Chase De Jong to Tacoma and designated CF Leonys Martin for assignment. ... Athletics RHP Sonny Gray (strained lat) pitched five one-hit innings at Class A Stockton on Saturday night. He is scheduled to make another rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Nashville. ... The A's announced before the game they acquired OF Ryan LaMarre from the Los Angeles Angels for future considerations.