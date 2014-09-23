Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays

In great need of a win to end an ill-timed funk, the Seattle Mariners turn to ace Felix Hernandez in the continuation of a four-game series at Toronto on Tuesday. The Mariners have allowed 32 runs in a three-game losing streak that has left them 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot with six to play. James Paxton was the latest Seattle hurler to get knocked around, giving up eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings of Monday’s 14-4 setback in the series opener.

Hernandez has followed up a lackluster August, relatively speaking, by going 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four starts this month. Jose Bautista hit his 35th home run for Toronto in Monday’s win as the Blue Jays kept themselves mathematically alive with six games left, although they would need to win out and get loads of help. Bautista enters with 203 homers with Toronto, tied with Joe Carter for third on the franchise list.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Seattle), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (14-5, 2.07 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (13-12, 3.82)

Hernandez enters leading the American League in ERA and WHIP (0.91), ranks third in innings pitched and fourth in strikeouts. He has had an odd history against the Blue Jays, going 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in eight career starts at Toronto but 1-2 with a 7.99 ERA in four encounters at home. That includes a home win over the Blue Jays on Aug. 11, when he struck out eight and yielded one run in seven innings.

Dickey has lasted at least six innings in five straight starts, posting a 3-0 record and a 2.45 ERA in that stretch. He took a no-decision after limiting the New York Yankees to two runs in six innings on Thursday, posting his seventh quality start in his last eight. Dickey was tagged with a tough loss at Seattle on Aug. 13, tossing six innings of two-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bautista is 6-for-19 with two homers and four walks against Hernandez.

2. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion has at least one RBI in nine of his last 12 games.

3. The Mariners scratched RHP Chris Young from Thursday’s scheduled start and moved him to the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 2