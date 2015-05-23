Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays

James Paxton attempts to extend his 20-inning scoreless streak when the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the second contest of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. Paxton hasn’t been scored upon since giving up a two-run homer to Albert Pujols in the first inning of his start against the Los Angeles Angels on May 5.

Paxton will be looking to follow up a strong outing by Felix Hernandez, who gave up one run and four hits in seven innings to become the first seven-game winner in the majors as Seattle posted a 4-3 win in the opener. Nelson Cruz smashed his major league-leading 17th home run and is 7-for-14 over his last four games as he leads the American League with a .354 batting average. Edwin Encarnacion homered for Toronto’s lone run against Hernandez and has hit seven shots in his last 14 games. The struggling Blue Jays have lost eight of their last 10 contests.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-2, 3.59 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (5-3, 5.36)

Paxton has tossed 14 scoreless innings while winning back-to-back starts after opening the season with six straight winless outings. He blanked San Diego on three hits over six frames on May 12 and followed that up with eight innings of five-hit ball against Boston on Sunday. Paxton was hammered in his lone career start against Toronto as he allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and six walks in 2 2/3 frames last September.

Buehrle lost to Houston in his last turn after winning his previous two starts. He gave up four runs and six hits in a season-high eight innings against the Astros and also struck out a season-best five. Buehrle is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 career appearances (17 starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson didn’t start Friday for the first time this season to allow some minor aches to heal but flied out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

2. Toronto recalled Munenori Kawasaki from Triple-A Buffalo and placed fellow INF Devon Travis (shoulder) on the disabled list.

3. Seattle INF Willie Bloomquist is 20-for-44 with eight doubles and a triple against Buehrle.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Mariners 1