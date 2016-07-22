Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are knocking on the door of first place in the American League East again as they prepare for a nine-game homestand that starts with the first of three against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. The Blue Jays scored 31 runs in five games since the All-Star break and have won three straight after a 10-4 triumph at Arizona on Wednesday.

Reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson is 7-for-14 with a homer and six RBIs during the winning streak and Edwin Encarnacion boasts homers in two straight and three of the last four for Toronto. Donaldson has reached base safely in 47 of the last 48 games and is batting .368 during that stretch as the Blue Jays have pulled within a game of first-place Boston. Seattle is trying to stay alive in the playoff chase and got a big boost from Wednesday’s 6-5 victory in 11 innings over the Chicago White Sox as Leonys Martin belted two homers, including a walk-off blast. Mariners All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano has struggled a bit since the break, going 4-for-24 with seven strikeouts in six games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), TVAS, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-4, 4.56 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.93)

Paxton struggled in his first start since the All-Star break when he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss to Houston on Friday. The 27-year-old Canadian gave up a home run in that contest after going six outings in a row without surrendering a blast. Paxton beat Toronto last season by yielding two runs on four hits in six innings, improving to 1-1 lifetime against the Blue Jays.

Estrada will be activated to make his first start since July 2 after suffering from lower-back soreness. The 33-year-old Mexico native had permitted no more than three runs and five hits in his previous nine starts before the injury that caused him to miss the All-Star Game. Nelson Cruz is 4-for-5 with a homer versus Estrada, who is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in two career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz is 6-for-13 in his last four contests overall and is a .315 career hitter against the Blue Jays with 19 homers in 71 games.

2. Toronto LF Michael Saunders (16 homers) left the team for personal reasons Wednesday, but is expected to return for Friday’s contest.

3. The Mariners finish July with eight straight road games and play the next 12 contests against teams over .500.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 3