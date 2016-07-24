Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays

As Seattle continues pursuing Texas and Houston in the American League West, it appears the offense is ready to do its part as the Mariners try for a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sunday. Seattle, which scored 18 times while going 4-3 in the first seven games out of the All-Star break, extended its winning streak to three when it exploded for 14 runs and a season-high 19 hits Saturday as red-hot Nelson Cruz belted two home runs and drove in seven.

"Hopefully, that was the wake-up call we need," said Cruz, who is 10-for-22 in his last six games and has 25 home runs this season. Toronto is also part of a three-team race as it looks up to Baltimore and Boston in the AL East, but has stumbled out of the gate following the break by winning three out of seven. The Blue Jays' Michael Saunders hit three home runs in the last two games - giving him 19 on the season to match a career high - after belting two Saturday. Seattle's Wade Miley lost his last five starts and opposes J.A. Happ, who was struck by two line drives in his last outing and pitches on two days extra rest.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (6-7, 5.36 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (12-3, 3.43)

Miley recorded his second quality start in his last three outings when he allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Louisiana native, who last won June 7, could be on the verge of being removed from the rotation. Troy Tulowitzki is 6-for-16 with a home run and four walks against Miley, who is 1-2 with a 6.98 ERA in four starts versus Toronto - 1-1, 5.09 in three turns while pitching for Boston last season.

Happ won six straight starts before receiving a no-decision after yielding three runs on five hits and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings while being hit on the left forearm and right hamstring in the Blue Jays' 5-3 victory over Oakland on July 17. The 33-year-old Illinois native, who sets a career high for victories in a season with a win Sunday, is 7-1 at home. Happ struggles with Cruz (8-for-15) and Kyle Seager (4-for-9, two home runs), but not against Robinson Cano (5-for-22).

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto C Russell Martin (knee) missed the first two games of the series and is questionable to play Sunday.

2. Seattle is 15-6 versus the AL East this season and has won six straight such contests.

3. Tulowitzki is 11-for-34 during an eight-game hitting streak, raising his average 10 points to .246.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Mariners 2