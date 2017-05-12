Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays answered a brutal start to the season by turning jeers into cheers with their recent spirited play at Rogers Center. Winners of four of five overall, the Blue Jays vie for their sixth victory in their last seven outings at home on Friday when they play the second contest of their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Justin Smoak led the charge in the series opener versus his former team, belting a solo homer to highlight a four-RBI performance in Thursday's 7-2 victory. The 30-year-old, who played parts of five seasons with Seattle, has gone deep three times among his 14 hits in his last 12 games while recording 11 RBIs and nine runs scored in that stretch. Mariners leadoff hitter Jean Segura is also swinging a hot bat with seven multi-hit performances in his last eight contests and is a staggering 20-for-47 with 12 runs scored during his 10-game hitting streak. Segura's heroics were not enough on Thursday as Seattle saw its winning streak snapped at four while Toronto will bid to match a season-high three-game winning streak with a victory on Friday.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Christian Bergman (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Joe Biagini (0-1, 2.78)

Bergman is receiving the nod on the heels of Hisashi Iwakuma becoming the fourth starter placed on the disabled list. The 29-year-old allowed one run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings of relief in a no-decision versus Texas on Sunday. Fifteen of Bergman's 56 appearances have been starts, although all but one came during the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Colorado.

Biagini fared well in his first career start on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four in as many innings of a no-decision at Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old was thrust into the rotation due to injuries to right-hander Aaron Sanchez (finger) and left-hander J.A. Happ (elbow) as well as right-hander Mat Latos being designated for assignment. Biagini, who has made 74 career relief appearances, will make his first start at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The availability of Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is in question for Friday's game after the seven-time All-Star was scratched from the starting lineup in the opener with a strained right quadriceps.

2. Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera is 6-for-13 with a homer, two RBIs and four runs scored in his last three games.

3. The Mariners claimed RHP Casey Lawrence off waivers from the Blue Jays prior to the series opener and optioned the 29-year-old to Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Blue Jays 4