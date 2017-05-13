Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to record their first four-game winning streak of the season when they continue a four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The Blue Jays have claimed the first two contests of the set by a combined 11-2 margin and they've won five of six overall as they continue to move past a miserable start to the season.

Slugger Jose Bautista, whose struggles were a big reason for the team's early woes, is showing signs of life on the team's current homestand. Bautista smacked a two-run homer in Friday's 4-0 victory and boasts two home runs and three walks over his last three games. The Mariners had won four in a row before the visit to Toronto and they await the return of star second baseman Robinson Cano, who has missed the first two games of the series with a quadriceps injury and is day-to-day. Seattle has yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game, while Toronto will give the ball to Marcus Stroman.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: TBD vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.38 ERA)

Seattle has four starters on the disabled list and probably will dig into the minors to fill the gap in the rotation Saturday. A likely choice is Ryan Weber, who is 2-0 with a 0.85 ERA in six games (five starts) for Triple-A Tacoma, the last of which saw the 26-year-old spin seven scoreless frames. Lefty Dillon Overton, who had an abbreviated start last Sunday against Texas and then threw 13 pitches in relief at Philadelphia on Wednesday, figures to be in the mix to eat up some innings.

Stroman struck out only one batter but did not allow a run in six innings Monday against Cleveland, winning for the first time in four home starts this year. He has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his outings at the Rogers Centre and is 14-7 with a 3.47 ERA in his career at home. The 26-year-old has never faced Seattle but has had a few rough encounters with Jean Segura (3-for-4) and Nelson Cruz (2-for-3).

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar has scored at least one run in three straight games and in seven of the last nine.

2. Segura has hit safely in 11 straight contests.

3. Blue Jays DH Kendrys Morales (hamstring) has missed three games in a row but was reportedly available Friday to pinch hit.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 3