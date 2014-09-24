Blue Jays 10, Mariners 2: Edwin Encarnacion homered and had four RBIs as Toronto routed visiting Seattle for the second straight night.

Jose Bautista had two hits and scored three times for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games by a combined 24-6. R.A. Dickey (14-12) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings while winning his fifth consecutive decision.

Felix Hernandez (14-6) was torched for eight runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings as the Mariners lost their fourth straight and 10th in 14th games. Seattle has allowed 42 runs over the last four games and slipped 2 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the American Leagues second wild card with five games remaining.

Seattle led 2-1 before Toronto erupted for seven fifth-inning runs, beginning with Dalton Pompeys first big-league homer. Ryan Goins sacrifice fly pushed the Blue Jays ahead and Encarnacion drew a bases-lead walk to make it 4-2.

Adam Lind had a run-scoring single to right, Munenori Kawasaki drove in one on a fielders choice, Anthony Gose was hit by a pitch and Josh Thole capped the inning with an RBI single. Encarnacion added a mammoth two-run blast in the sixth to expand the lead to eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: 2B Robinson Cano had a two-run single in the third for Seattles runs. ¦ Encarnacion has six RBIs in the series and is three shy of his third straight 100-RBI season. ¦ Hernandez is 1-3 over his last eight starts and the eight earned runs allowed matched his career high.