Buehrle hits milestone as Jays edge Mariners

TORONTO -- Mark Buehrle felt so good Wednesday, he is sorry that the season is ending.

“The way my ball was moving, I almost want to throw tomorrow, I felt that good,” the Toronto Blue Jays left-hander said.

Buehrle made his final start of the season memorable, reaching 200 innings for the 14th consecutive season in the Blue Jays 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

“Obviously it means a lot because I put this goal on myself in spring training,” Buehrle said of reaching 200 innings again. “It’s disappointing that we’re going home on Sunday and we’re not going to continue playing. I guess it’s the disappointing thing and frustrating, I feel this good and we’re done.”

Buehrle (13-10) held the Mariners to three hits and one walk while striking out 10 in eight-plus innings.

“That was vintage Buehrle,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Toronto scored in the eighth inning on a two-out fly to shallow center by second baseman Ryan Goins that dropped in for a single and scored third baseman Munenori Kawasaki from first.

The Blue Jays, who outscored the Mariners 24-6 in the first two games, have won the first three games of the four-game series.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the Mariners (83-75), who still are alive for a playoff spot, and the third win in a row for the Blue Jays (81-77), who have been eliminated from postseason contention.

As well as reaching 200 innings, Buehrle has 10 or more wins and 30 or more starts in each of the past 14 seasons.

“He was as good as you’re ever going to see him, as good as we’ve seen him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Strong the whole night. His ball was ducking and darting in there. He felt strong.”

Buehrle left after a leadoff single by shortstop Chris Taylor in the ninth inning and was replaced by Aaron Sanchez. The rookie right-hander picked off pinch-runner James Jones at first base before earning his third save in a game that lasted just 1 hour, 59 minutes.

“I wanted to bring in a totally different style of pitcher, bring in some power there,” Gibbons said.

Mariners right-hander Taijuan Walker (2-3) matched Buehrle. He walked Kawasaki with one out in the eighth inning. It came after a review determined that left fielder Dalton Pompey was out at first on a bunt play after first being called safe.

Center fielder Anthony Gose struck out for the second out. Goins lofted his single to center and Kawasaki, who was running on the 3-2 count, did not stop until he crossed home plate.

“It’s very unfortunate,” McClendon said. “Obviously, we’re playing no doubles. It’s a big swing, where your first step is back, it landed in a spot where nobody could get it, and it was on turf where it bounced high.”

“It fell right in between all of us,” Mariners center fielder Austin Jackson said. “Tough play for everybody. (Buehrle) was good tonight. He was hitting his spots with all his pitches. We really just couldn’t get too much going off him.”

Walker allowed four hits and a walk in eight innings.

“It’s tough,” Walker said. “It was a huge game that we needed to win. It’s kind of tough right now.”

“That young man threw a tremendous ball game,” McClendon said. “He really stepped up, he did everything we asked him to do.”

NOTES: Mariners RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (3-2, 2.10 ERA) will start the finale of the four-game series on Thursday against the Blue Jays. It will be his 56th outing of the season and his second start. RHP Chris Young was dropped from the start because of fatigue. ... LHP Daniel Norris (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will make his first career major league start on Thursday for the Blue Jays. The 21-year-old is expected to go only two or three innings. ... Mariners 2B Robinson Cano entered Wednesday with 36 doubles and is the only player in the majors to hit 35 or more doubles in each of the last nine seasons. ... OF Dalton Pompey, 21, of Mississauga, Ontario, became the ninth Canadian to hit a home run for the Blue Jays with the first of his career on Tuesday in Toronto’s 10-2 win.