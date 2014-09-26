Morrison homers twice, keeps Mariners in race

TORONTO -- Logan Morrison hit two home runs and drove in four runs Thursday. He is still not sure how, or why, he was able to hit the second homer, a sixth-inning solo shot.

He does know it was a big one, snapping a 4-4 tie, and the Seattle Mariners went on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

Morrison’s second homer of the game, and his 11th of the season, came against Blue Jays left-handed reliever Aaron Loup (4-4).

“I don’t have any idea how I hit that guy,” said Morrison who started the game in left field before moving to first base. “He’s filthy. I blacked out. I don’t know what happened. Obviously, playing every day has helped my timing.”

Morrison hit a three-run homer in the fourth against right-handed reliever Todd Redmond to give the Mariners a 4-2 lead.

“He came up real big for us today, when we needed it most,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

The Mariners (84-75) salvaged the finale of the four-game series after being outscored 25-6 while losing the first three games. They entered the day three games behind both Oakland and Kansas City in the race for two American League wild-card spots. The A’s and Royals were in action Thursday night.

“We’re still in the ring, still fighting,” McClendon said. “It’s a good feeling. A lot of teams wish they were in our position. As dire as it may look, there’s teams that wish they were in the Seattle Mariners’ shoes right now.”

Catcher Mike Zunino also homered, and third baseman Kyle Seager drove in two runs with two singles for the Mariners. Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak and ended a three-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (81-78).

Blue Jays right fielder Kevin Pillar hit his second homer of the season to lead off the ninth inning against Fernando Rodney, who went on to post his 47th save.

Both teams used pitchers who were working from the bullpen as their starters Thursday.

Mariners right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen made his second career start and allowed two hits, two walks and two runs in 1 1/3 innings. He was starting in place of Chris Young, who was dropped from the rotation because of fatigue.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, a rally that started with a single by third baseman Danny Valencia. Catcher George Kottaras walked and was forced at second on Pillar’s grounder to shortstop as Valencia took third. Center fielder Anthony Gose singled in Valencia.

Left-hander Lucas Luetge replaced Wilhelmsen, and shortstop Ryan Goins brought home Pillar on a groundout to second.

Blue Jays left-hander Daniel Norris, a September call-up, allowed one hit, two walks and two runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first major league start.

Although Norris is a starter, he was used only in relief since coming up from the minors. The change in routine reduced the velocity of his fastball.

“I thought Norris did OK,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “I think it’s a good way for him to end the season going out there and getting a few innings under his belt. He scattered a little bit, but I think that had a lot to do with nerves.”

Norris said, “Coming out of the bullpen is a different throwing regimen that I go through. That’s been something to try and get used to for me. It’s obvious my stuff is not really there. It’s tough to try and pitch without your stuff, but sometimes that’s (when) the competitor has to come out. Not only is the velocity down, but just the command of it is different. I think I was throwing more off-speed because of that.”

Mariners shortstop Chris Taylor led off the fourth inning with a bunt single. First baseman Kendrys Morales walked with one out. Redmond replaced Norris and gave up an RBI single to Seager before allowing Morrison’s three-run blast.

The Blue Jays tied it in the fifth. Left fielder Dalton Pompey walked against left-hander Joe Beimel, took second on an error by Morales on a pickoff attempt and stole third.

Second baseman Munenori Kawasaki walked, right-hander Yoervis Medina (5-3) gave up a sacrifice fly to designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, and Kawasaki scored on a single to right by first baseman Adam Lind.

Seattle regained the lead when Morrison led off the sixth with a homer against Loup. Dustin McGowan entered with one out and allowed Zunino’s 22nd homer of the season.

The Mariners went ahead 7-4 in the seventh inning after Morales doubled with one out and pinch runner James Jones scored on a single by Seager, who was out trying for a double.

NOTES: Blue Jays INF Ryan Goins made his ninth start of the season at shortstop, with SS Jose Reyes on the bench. LF Dalton Pompey batted leadoff in the absence of Reyes, the regular No. 1 hitter. ... The Mariners return home for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (14-9, 3.54 ERA) will pitch Friday against RHP Jered Weaver (18-8, 3.52 ERA). ... The Blue Jays finish their season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, with Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (10-13, 4.51 ERA) starting Friday against RHP Chris Tillman (13-5, 3.28 ERA).