Blue Jays beat Mariners on Bautista's HR

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista is heating up and that can be only good news for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bautista and the Blue Jays have struggled through the early season. But as Bautista has started to hit, the Blue Jays have started to win.

The right fielder was at it again on Saturday, hitting a three-run, tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the Blue Jays went on to defeat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 for their fourth win in a row.

"He's doing the same things, but he's not missing the balls he's been fouling off. Now he's starring to hit them," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He's taking a good, healthy swing."

Bautista, who also doubled, has five homers after hitting them in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He has homered in three of his last four games.

"I'm just getting the good pitches and I'm not missing them," Bautista said. "I'm just taking it one day at a time and hopefully I'll continue to contribute. We're all showing up here every day to work hard and get wins and we've been doing that lately."

Kendrys Morales also homered for the Blue Jays (16-21), who have won the first three games of the four-game series with the Mariners (17-20), who have lost three in a row.

"As good as our bullpen has been, they stubbed their toe a little bit today," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We had a lot of hits today (12). We just couldn't get the big one. A crooked number is what we needed today and we just didn't get it."

Bautista's game-changing home run came on a 1-and-1 pitch from Nick Vincent (1-1) and followed one-out singles by Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera to give Toronto a 5-2 lead.

"He's showing up at the right time," Pillar said. "We, as his teammates, keep reminding him it's not about what you've done, it's about what you're going to do for us today."

"He's a hot hitter right now," Vincent said. "I probably should have kind of pitched around him. They've got Morales and (Justin) Smoak there, too."

Yet another injury to a starting pitcher made the day that much worse for the Mariners.

"You don't expect it to be this bad," Vincent said. "When you've got guys going down left and right, it's tough for a bullpen to hold that lead and confidence and stuff."

Dominic Leone (1-0) pitched one-third of an inning and got the win.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out nine.

Ryan Weber, who was called up by the Mariners from Triple-A Tacoma for the start on Saturday, left the game during the at-bat against Toronto shortstop Ryan Goins with two outs in the fourth.

The Mariners said Weber had tightness in his right shoulder. He was replaced by left-hander Dillon Overton. Weber allowed three hits and a run in 3 2/3 innings.

"Any time a pitcher grabs his shoulder like that, it's pretty significant," Servais said. "He's not to go out there the next day and feel fine."

Carrera hit an RBI single in the third to give Toronto 1-0 lead. It scored Pillar, who singled with two out and stole second.

The Mariners tied the score in the fifth on a double by Ben Gamel to center field. It scored Jarrod Dyson, who led off with an infield single and stole second.

After Tuffy Gosewisch walked, Dyson took third when Jean Segura bounced back to Stroman to start a double play and scored when Gamel doubled over the head of Pillar in center field.

The Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on singles by Danny Valencia, Guillermo Heredia and Dyson.

Tony Zych replaced Overton in the bottom of the sixth and allowed the seventh homer of the season by Morales with one out to tie the score 2-2.

Toronto scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Goins led off the bottom of the eighth with a single against James Pazos. Devon Travis reached first base with one out on an error by second baseman Taylor Motter, who slipped while trying to throw for the forceout at second base.

Goins stole third and Luke Maile was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Pillar hit a sacrifice fly to deep left. Travis scored on a double steal.

Leonel Campos allowed a double by Segura and a walk to Gamel to start the ninth and was replaced by Roberto Osuna, who got a double-play grounder from Nelson Cruz and a game-ending flyout from Seager.

NOTES: Seattle RHP Jean Machi was designated for assignment to make roster space for RHP Ryan Weber, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start Saturday. ... Mariners 2B Robinson Cano (strained right quadriceps) missed his third straight game and INF/OF Taylor Motter took his place at second base. ... Toronto DH Kendrys Morales (hamstring) returned to the lineup after missing three games and hit a home run. ... Seattle SS Jean Segura had an infield hit in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. ... Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will return from the disabled list on Sunday to start the finale of the four-game series against the Mariners, who will start LHP Ariel Miranda (3-2, 5.20 ERA). Sanchez has been out because of a blister and then a split fingernail.