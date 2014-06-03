Preview: Mariners at Braves

The streaky Atlanta Braves seek their fourth straight victory when they host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in the opener of their brief two-game interleague series. After dropping four straight to Boston last week, Atlanta rebounded to take three in a row at Miami, including Sunday’s 4-2 win. Evan Gattis’ two-run homer in the ninth inning proved to be the difference for the Braves, who sandwich these two games against the Mariners between road trips of five and six games.

Seattle also is in search of its fourth consecutive victory after it stormed into New York for a make-up game with the Yankees on Monday and left with a 10-2 triumph. Kyle Seager had four extra-base hits (a three-run homer, two triples and a double) and is 10-for-21 with seven extra-base hits in his last five games. Atlanta swept three games at Seattle in the prior meeting in 2011 and has won five straight versus the Mariners overall.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 6.00 ERA) vs. Braves RH Gavin Floyd (0-2, 2.37)

Ramirez, who made six starts earlier this season, is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to temporarily take the spot in the rotation of the struggling Brandon Maurer until top prospect Taijuan Walker gets his chance the next time through. Ramirez allowed two runs in six innings of a tough loss at Oakland on May 7 before going back down to the minors. The 24-year-old yielded five earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over his final two starts prior to the recall.

Floyd remains in pursuit of his first win since 2012 despite allowing two earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts this season. He gave up an earned run in a season-low five frames at Boston on Wednesday. Floyd, who has a 1.98 ERA at home this year, is 4-4 with a 4.73 mark in his career against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Michael Saunders is 19-for-52 with three home runs and 18 RBI over a 15-game stretch.

2. Three of Seattle 2B Robinson Cano’s six career hits against Floyd are home runs.

3. Braves RHP Craig Kimbrel needs one save to snap a tie with John Smoltz (154) and establish a new franchise record.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Mariners 4