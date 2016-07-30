Preview: Mariners at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ starting rotation has been the best in the majors since the All-Star break – and that’s with reigning Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta continuing to struggle. The Cubs will try to get their ace back on track and earn their fourth straight victory when they host the Seattle Mariners for the second of a three-game series Saturday.

Cubs starters have posted a major league-best 2.60 ERA since the break, including a 1.35 mark at home, where the club has allowed two or fewer runs in six straight contests. Chicago has won four straight and seven of its last nine at home. Jon Lester continued the dominance in Friday’s 12-1 win, holding the Mariners to four hits over six scoreless innings. Seattle will have to buck a recent trend in order to boost its offensive production, as the Mariners have managed a total of six runs in the past five games left-hander Wade Miley has started.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (6-8, 5.23 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (12-4, 2.76)

Miley has lost six straight starts, but he has recorded quality starts in his last two outings and three of his last four. The 29-year-old held Toronto to two runs over six innings on Sunday but was on the wrong end of a 2-0 shutout. Miley is 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in five starts against the Cubs, most recently in 2014.

After one brilliant start coming out of the All-Star break, Arrieta again was ordinary Monday against the White Sox when he allowed four runs over six innings. The 30-year-old allowed a three-run blast to Todd Frazier – the fifth homer he has allowed in his last five starts after surrendering just three in his first 15 outings of the year. Arrieta is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Mariners, but he hasn’t faced them since 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs INF Javier Baez has hit safely in a career-best 11 consecutive home games, going 16-for-43 over that span.

2. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano has hit safely in all four career games at Wrigley Field and is 6-for-16 there.

3. Chicago 2B/OF Ben Zobrist has doubled in three straight games for the first time since Aug. 6-9, 2014, with Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Mariners 2