Mariners beat Cubs as Chapman suffers blown save

CHICAGO -- Seattle Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin stepped to home plate and looked toward Chicago Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman with the game on the line.

Martin swung and missed at Chapman's first pitch, a 100 mph fastball. He watched the next pitch from the fellow Cuban -- another 100 mph fastball -- miss the strike zone for ball one.

"After the first swing, I stepped out and thought a little bit, 'Don't try to do too much,'" Martin said.

The self-help session worked. Martin drilled Chapman's third pitch for an opposite-field, two-run double, and the Mariners rallied for a 4-1 win over the Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

Martin finished 2-for-4 as the Mariners evened the series at one game apiece. Seattle (52-50) earned its 23rd come-from-behind win of the season and improved to 11-5 in interleague play.

Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist each singled for the Cubs' only hits. Chicago (62-41) lost for the second time in 58 games when leading after the seventh inning.

The left-handed Chapman suffered his first blown save with the Cubs since coming over from the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade Monday. It was his second blown save of the season.

"Every hitter comes and tries to do their job, and it was my time to lose this time," Chapman said through teammate Pedro Strop, who served as his translator. "(A four-out save) is not my favorite thing to do, but that's my job. It's the manager's job to put me out in that situation, and I'm ready to do anything."

The Cubs led 1-0 in the eighth inning when Chapman entered the game with runners on second and third base and two outs. Martin ripped Chapman's four-seam fastball to left-center field to score Shawn O'Malley and Nori Aoki. Martin later scored on a wild pitch by Chapman to make it 3-1.

The Mariners increased their lead to 4-1 in the ninth inning. Pinch runner Franklin Gutierrez scored on a throwing error by Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

The comeback followed a stellar start by Mariners left-hander Wade Miley (7-8), who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and earned his first win since June 7. He allowed one run on one hit. He walked one and struck out nine for a season high.

"I was able to locate the fastball early on," Miley said. "I knew what was going on a little bit (with the no-hitter). I tried not to think about it. Guys in the dugout were getting farther and farther away from me. I'm just glad I was able to get the win."

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (12-5) drew the loss despite limiting the Mariners to two runs on two hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out four.

"Everything was good today," said Arrieta, who is winless in his past five starts. "Obviously, the two walks in the eighth (inning) put us in a bind. But we were still right there."

Mariners right-hander Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 25th save.

The Cubs snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning. Dexter Fowler led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second base on a single by Kris Bryant. A sacrifice bunt by Zobrist moved the runners to second and third base with one out for Javier Baez.

Seattle manager Scott Servais pulled the infield in and Baez hit a sharp ground ball to O'Malley and the shortstop fired a throw to home plate as Fowler tried to score. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett called Fowler out, but his call was overturned after a video review. Replays showed Fowler angled his body and brushed the plate with his left hand before catcher Mike Zunino made the tag.

Miley cruised through the first six innings. Bryant was the only Cubs player to reach base before the seventh inning because of a fielding error by Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager.

"This is a big win for us," Miley said.

NOTES: Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo was held out of the starting lineup Saturday after starting the previous 30 games in a row. He struck out looking during a pinch-hit at-bat in the eighth inning. ... Seattle RHP Nathan Karns was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a lower-back strain. Karns, 28, is 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 22 games (15 starts). ... Cubs rookie Willson Contreras made his second start at first base in place of Rizzo. Contreras also has started 13 games at catcher and 16 games in left field. ... Seattle recalled RHP Cody Martin from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Karns. ... Cubs 2B Javier Baez batted in the cleanup spot for only the second time this season.