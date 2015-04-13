Preview: Mariners at Dodgers

Nelson Cruz already has begun paying dividends for Seattle and will strive for another powerful contest when the Mariners visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for Monday’s opener of a three-game series. Cruz hit a tiebreaking home run in the 10th inning – his second blast in two games – as Seattle edged Oakland 8-7 on Sunday.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy will try to slow down Cruz, who led the majors with 40 homers for Baltimore last season before signing with the Mariners as a free agent. Los Angeles’ Adrian Gonzalez is batting a scorching .609 with five homers – both tops in the majors – and seven RBIs and is on pace to exceed last season’s fast start. Gonzalez clubbed eight homers and drove in 23 runs while batting .337 in April 2014. The Dodgers posted a 7-4 victory over Arizona on Sunday to salvage the finale of a three-game set, while Seattle posted consecutive extra-inning victories to take two of three from the Athletics.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 7.20)

Paxton lost his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels despite allowing just two runs and four hits over six innings in his first career defeat at Safeco Field. The 26-year-old is 4-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 10 career road starts compared to being 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA in eight home outings. Paxton has a 0.90 ERA in two career interleague starts (against St. Louis and Philadelphia).

McCarthy struggled against San Diego in his first outing but still managed to record the victory. He allowed four runs and five hits in five innings but helped himself by striking out nine. McCarthy is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 13 career appearances (11 starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano was hitless in 13 at-bats against Oakland and is just 3-for-25 on the season.

2. Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe (hamstring) sat out Sunday but could be in the lineup on Monday.

3. Cruz is 5-for-25 with one homer against McCarthy.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Dodgers 3