Preview: Mariners at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out a 10-inning victory in the opener of a three-game set and attempt to defeat the Seattle Mariners for the second straight night on Tuesday. Los Angeles pushed across the decisive run on Alex Guerrero’s first career walk-off hit to move a game above. 500.

Seattle received two homers from red-hot Nelson Cruz – the first was the 200th of his career – who has smacked four homers over the last three games. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig doubled both his hit and home run total by going 3-for-5 with a homer in the series opener. Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez scored twice and has hit in all seven games this season but was just 1-for-4 on Monday as his gaudy batting average dropped to .556. The Mariners fell despite hitting four long balls as left fielder Dustin Ackley and third baseman Kyle Seager each went deep once.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers LHP David Huff (2014: 4-1, 3.36)

Iwakuma lost his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday when he gave up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in six innings. He didn’t walk anybody which isn’t the least bit surprising after he issued just 21 bases on balls in 179 innings last season. Iwakuma is starting against the Dodgers for the first time but had a 2.45 ERA in two relief appearances against them in 2012.

Huff will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make the start in place of injured Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder) and pitched well in spring training (2-0, 1.32 ERA in six games). He spent time with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants last season and all 46 appearances came in relief. Huff has made 54 career major-league starts but 48 of them were from 2009-11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers rookie CF Joc Pederson is 4-for-8 with three RBIs over the last two games.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano had a single in the opener, but is 1-for-17 over the past four games.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is 9-for-24 with four doubles against Iwakuma.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Mariners 1