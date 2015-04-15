Dodgers 6, Mariners 5

LOS ANGELES -- Second baseman Howie Kendrick hit a two-run, walk-off single, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers opened the ninth with back-to-back singles by third baseman Justin Turner and shortstop Jimmy Rollins off closer Fernando Rodney (1-1). Turner was tagged out by third baseman Kyle Seager in a rundown between third and home on left fielder Carl Crawford’s grounder.

After a walk to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, Kendrick drilled a base hit to right off Rodney, scoring Rollins and Crawford.

Reliever Yimi Garcia (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second win in as many nights for the Dodgers (5-3). The Mariners (3-5) dropped their second in a row.

Right fielder Andre Ethier hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth, pulling Los Angeles within 5-4.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Left-hander David Huff, who made his Dodgers debut, gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings. Huff dug a hole for himself early, getting tagged for consecutive home runs by second baseman Robinson Cano and right fielder Nelson Cruz in the first inning.

Cano and Cruz homered in consecutive at-bats in the first. Cano drilled a two-run shot into the seats in right for a 2-0 lead before Cruz followed with a solo blast to left that cleared the wall just beyond Crawford’s glove to make it 3-0 with one out.

Cruz went deep for the fourth consecutive game. He has five homers on the season. Cano’s homer was his first of the year.

Gonzalez’s third-inning double scored Rollins, who led off with a two-bagger, to cut the margin to 3-1.

Seattle left fielder Rickie Weeks had a run-scoring single to left, plating first baseman Willie Bloomquist, to increase the margin to three runs again with two outs in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, after center fielder Joc Pederson walked, Alex Guerrero delivered a two-run, pinch-hit homer with two outs to slice the Mariners’ lead to 4-3. It was Guerrero’s second home run in as many games and his first pinch-hit long ball.

Seattle scored again in the fifth on Bloomquist’s groundout for a 5-3 advantage.

Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig was held out of the contest to rest a tight hamstring. Puig tweaked the hamstring after singling in the seventh inning of Monday’s game. Ethier started in Puig’s place.

NOTES: Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, who left Sunday’s contest against the Oakland A’s after five innings due to tightness in his right leg, played catch Tuesday and felt fine, manager Lloyd McClendon said. McClendon, though, wouldn’t commit to Hernandez making his scheduled start Saturday against the Texas Rangers. “My plan is to go with Felix, but I still want to see his bullpen session (Wednesday),” McClendon said. ... The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP David Huff from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned INF Darwin Barney to the minors. ... Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker (0-1, 24.30 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in the series finale and Civil Rights Game on Wednesday. ... The attendance was 43,115.