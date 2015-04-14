Guerrero single in 10th gives Dodgers win over Mariners

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie Alex Guerrero showed again he can produce on the big stage.

Guerrero hit a game-winning single with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners before a crowd of 42,202 at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

“There’s never been a doubt in my mind that I could play on the major league level,” said Guerrero, the Dodgers infielder, who hails from Cuba. “There’s always an adjustment period when you’re playing in a new country, getting switched around to positions. No, I’ve never doubted that.”

Center fielder Andre Ethier led off the 10th with a double. After right fielder Yasiel Puig bounced a comebacker to reliever Dominic Leone, the Mariners intentionally walked first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Second baseman Howie Kendrick drew a pass to load the bases, but reliever Tyler Olson struck out left fielder Carl Crawford.

Guerrero, who started at third for the second game in a row because Juan Uribe was nursing a hamstring injury, followed with his game-winner to right-center on a 2-2 count, the first walk-off of his career.

“In that situation, with (two strikes) you have one more chance, so it’s all about making contact,” said Guerrero, who is hitting .364 with six RBIs in three games. Guerrero went 3-for-5 with his first major league home run and four RBIs in Sunday’s 7-4 win by the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reliever Yimi Garcia (1-0) retired the side in the 10th as the Dodgers (4-3) won their second in a row. It was Garcia’s first career decision.

Leone (0-1) gave up a run in 2 1/3 innings for Seattle (3-4).

Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz homered twice in the loss.

“It’s tough because we wasted a lot of good performances tonight,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy struck out 10 with no walks, but gave up five runs, including four home runs, on six hits. After allowing a home run to center fielder Dustin Ackley, McCarthy retired the final seven batters he faced.

“Two of the home runs were (off) terrible pitches,” McCarthy said. “Two of them I didn’t think were going to be home runs. It was a really weird outing.”

Seattle left-hander James Paxton allowed five runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. Paxton retired nine of the 10 batters he faced before Puig recorded the first Dodgers hit off him to lead off the fourth. Puig also homered off Paxton in the fifth.

“He started to elevate the ball, and that’s not like him,” McClendon said. “It really gave them a chance to get back in the ball game.”

After a single by second baseman Robinson Cano, Cruz drove a 1-2 McCarthy pitch into the seats in right for a 2-0 Mariners lead with two outs in the first inning.

Cruz, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, homered again with one out in the fourth. Third baseman Kyle Seager followed him with another blast to right for a 4-0 Seattle lead.

The Dodgers, though, cut the deficit in the bottom of the inning. A sacrifice fly by Guerrero brought home Gonzalez. Center fielder Joc Pederson smacked a two-run single to left, scoring Kendrick and left fielder Scott Van Slyke, pulling Los Angeles within 4-3.

However, Ackley took McCarthy deep with a solo home run to center with two outs in the fifth for a 5-3 Seattle advantage. But the Mariners couldn’t hold the lead.

“We had good at-bats,” McClendon said. “I thought our guys were aggressive in the strike zone, we got some good drives and we drove them. I won’t apologize for home runs. I kind of like them.”

Puig ripped a solo homer --- his second in as many days --- to left on the first pitch from Paxton with two outs in the fifth to cut the Mariners’ lead to one again. Kendrick’s RBI single to right scored Gonzalez and tied the score at 5.

NOTES: The Mariners placed RHP Tom Wilhelmsen on the 15-day disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow and recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Triple-A Tacoma. ... Mariners RF Nelson Cruz led the major leagues with nine home runs during interleague play in 2014. ... Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins and LF Carl Crawford were not in the starting lineup. Darwin Barney started for Rollins, while Scott Van Slyke got the nod over Crawford. ... The Dodgers released RHP Ryan Webb on Monday. Webb was obtained by the club in a trade last week with the Baltimore Orioles. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 6.00 ERA), who lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his initial start, will face Dodgers LHP David Huff (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on Tuesday.