Preview: Mariners at Indians

Two teams that expected to be closer to first place in their divisions meet when the Cleveland Indians host the slumping Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to begin a three-game series. The Indians are 13-6 in their last 19 contests to pull within two games of .500 while Seattle starts a stretch of eight on the road after a humbling 2-9 homestand.

The Mariners scored only 21 times in those 11 games, which began with three losses in four contests against Cleveland, and stand last in the AL with 196 runs. Corey Kluber takes the mound for the Indians after beating Seattle on May 28 when he allowed three runs over seven innings and struck out 13. Cleveland’s Michael Brantley (stiff back), who boasts a six-game hitting streak, could return after missing Sunday’s 7-3 loss to Baltimore. Logan Morrison has hit safely in a career-high 14 straight games for the Mariners.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (2-3, 2.94 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-6, 3.61)

Elias had his worst start of the season against Cleveland two games back, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings to suffer the first of two straight losses. The 26-year-old Cuban has limited five of eight opponents to two runs or fewer, including his last turn when he gave up a pair in eight innings against Tampa Bay. Elias is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA in two career outings versus the Indians.

Kluber rebounded from a 0-5 start to win three of four decisions over his last five starts, allowing nine runs in 40 innings during that span. The 2014 American League Cy Young winner, who has struck out 105 in 84 2/3 innings to stand second in the majors, gave up four runs and nine hits in eight frames to lose last time at Kansas City. Nelson Cruz is 5-for-17 with a homer versus Kluber, who has won his only two career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis is 7-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak while improving his overall batting average to .338 – second in the AL.

2. Seattle RHP Carson Smith, who picked up his first career save Saturday, has allowed one run in his last 12 outings and that came against Cleveland.

3. The Indians are just 5-13 in series openers, but they have won four of the last seven.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Mariners 1