June 11, 2015 / 2:44 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Mariners at Indians

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jason Kipnis looks to extend his home hitting streak to a franchise-best 20 contests when the Cleveland Indians continue their three-game set against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Kipnis went 1-for-5 on Tuesday to match Michael Brantley’s club-high 19-game stretch in 2014, but Cleveland dropped a 3-2 decision in the series opener.

Speaking of hot hitting, Seattle’s Logan Morrison had a double and a single to increase his red-hot stretch to a career-high 15 consecutive games. Robinson Cano ripped a pair of doubles to show signs of breaking out of a slump, as he entered the contest batting .169 (10-for-59) in his previous 15 contests. While Cano is an impressive 40-for-125 in his career at Progressive Field, the Indians haven’t made much hay at home by limping to an 11-17 mark this season. Seattle can relate to those troubles as it went 2-9 on its recent homestand before opening the eight-game road trip by edging Cleveland.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (2-6, 5.80 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-2, 2.94)

Walker authored his best performance of the season versus Cleveland on May 29, scattering two hits over eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 triumph. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he fell to 1-4 in his last seven outings on Wednesday after allowing three runs on five hits in eight frames en route to a 3-1 setback against the New York Yankees. Walker was undone by a pair of homers, marking the third time in that stretch that he has been taken deep on multiple occasions in a game.

Bauer improved to 3-1 in his last five outings after allowing two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-2 triumph at Kansas City on Thursday. The 24-year-old has permitted seven earned runs and 23 hits in that stretch (36 innings), with the only setback coming in a hard-luck effort versus Seattle on May 29. Bauer yielded two runs and struck out 10 in seven frames, but dropped a 2-1 decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland C Yan Gomes belted a pair of solo homers on Tuesday, marking his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games.

2. Seattle has mustered three runs or fewer in a franchise-record 13 consecutive contests.

3. Brantley is riding a seven-game hitting streak, but has seen his average dip from .308 to .301 in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Mariners 3

