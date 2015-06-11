Preview: Mariners at Indians

The Seattle Mariners broke out of a scoring funk to defeat Cleveland for the second game in a row and hope the bats remain potent for Thursday’s series finale against the host Indians. Seattle halted a dubious franchise mark of scoring three or fewer runs in 13 straight games by posting a 9-3 victory Wednesday.

The streak of offensive futility was the worst in the majors since the 1979 Chicago Cubs scored three or less in 15 consecutive contests. Third baseman Kyle Seager halted the scoring woes on his own with five RBIs Wednesday, including the second grand slam of his career. The Mariners hope to have slugger Nelson Cruz back in the lineup after he was scratched Wednesday due to back spasms. Cleveland has lost three consecutive games and five of its last seven and has scored just 12 runs during the first five games of a six-game homestand.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.31 ERA) vs. Indians RH Shaun Marcum (2-1, 5.19)

Happ received a no-decision in his last turn despite scattering six hits over seven shutout innings versus Tampa Bay. He hasn’t recorded a victory since May 9 and totaled just 13 innings over a three-start stretch prior to the stellar effort against the Rays. Happ is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Cleveland, including a no-decision May 31 when he allowed two runs and eight hits in five-plus innings.

Marcum lost to Baltimore in his last outing when he gave up three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has allowed seven homers in 26 innings over five appearances as he attempts to show Cleveland he can regain the form that has seen him win 12 or more games three times during his career. Marcum is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA in nine career appearances (six starts) against Seattle, including a win May 30 when he gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Mark Trumbo is 3-for-25 in six games since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is 4-for-8 in the series and 10-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison has three RBIs in the series — the only runs he has driven in during a career-long 16-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Indians 3