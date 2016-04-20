Preview: Mariners at Indians

The Cleveland Indians attempt to push themselves two games above .500 for the first time this season when they host the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Francisco Lindor looks to continue his strong start after going 3-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory for his fifth multi-hit performance of the young season.

Carlos Carrasco conquered the Mariners in the series opener and Danny Salazar gets the start Wednesday for the Indians after beginning the season with two wins following a 7-2 effort at home last year. Taijuan Walker will oppose Salazar after dominating the Indians last season, going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two outings. Seattle has dropped two in a row after winning three straight and has five games remaining on its road trip. The good news for the Mariners is that Kyle Seager, who has struggled mightily in April, broke out Tuesday with his first two-hit effort of the season that included his second home run.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (2-0, 0.79)

Walker has started the season with two solid performances but was not involved in the decisions against Texas and Oakland. The 23-year-old former first-round draft pick allowed three runs and 12 hits over 12 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks in those outings. Yan Gomes is 2-for-3 against Walker, who recorded seven of his 11 wins last season on the road and struck out 14 in as many innings versus Cleveland.

Salazar has been dominant in his first two starts of the season, but a total of six walks against the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay limited him to just 11 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old Dominican has allowed five hits while striking out 16. Norichika Aoki is 3-for-12 with a pair of doubles against Salazar, who gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings against Seattle in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano, who played his 1,700th career game Tuesday, is 6-for-19 on his five-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland OF Rajai Davis has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-26 in that span.

3. Mariners 1B Adam Lind has recorded just one RBI on the season but has gone 5-for-16 over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Mariners 1