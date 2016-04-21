Preview: Mariners at Indians

The Seattle Mariners are showing improvement on the mound this season and starter Nathan Karns hopes to continue that trend Thursday, when he takes on the host Cleveland Indians in the rubber match of their three-game series. Seattle owns a 2.35 ERA on the road this month after Taijuan Walker and three relievers gave up one unearned run and three hits to edge Cleveland 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Mariners finished 22nd in the majors last year with an overall ERA of 4.16 and especially struggled on the road (4.63), but they have allowed just 13 runs while winning four of their last six contests. The Indians came into the season with a highly regarded pitching staff but have yet to string together more than two victories and Thursday starter Cody Anderson must rebound from a rough start last time out. Cleveland managed only a sacrifice fly from Jason Kipnis on Wednesday as it went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Indians are just 3-4 at home to open the season and take off for a nine-game road trip that begins Friday.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (0-1, 5.91)

Karns held the New York Yankees to one run and five hits on Friday for his first victory with the Mariners but lasted only five frames after issuing four walks. The 28-year-old Texas Tech product has struck out 13 in 10 innings this season and went 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA on the road in 2015 with Tampa Bay. Kipnis is 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles versus Karns, who was 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA against Cleveland last year.

Anderson struggled last time out against the New York Mets, allowing five runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings to take the loss after a strong season debut. The 25-year-old Californian limited the Chicago White Sox to two runs in six frames on April 9, but his first two opponents have batted a combined .319 against him. Adam Lind is 2-for-4 with a homer versus Anderson, who faces Seattle for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who has been out with a wrist injury, went 0-for-3 Wednesday in his first game of the season.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager has two hits in the series and is 48-for-129 (.372) lifetime against the Indians.

3. Indians 3B Juan Uribe is 6-for-14 in his last five games after going 1-for-19 in his first six of the campaign.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Mariners 4