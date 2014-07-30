Mariners 5, Indians 2: Hisashi Iwakuma stretched his road unbeaten streak to 14 starts while Dustin Ackley delivered a two-run double among his three hits as Seattle snapped a six-game losing streak in Cleveland.

Mike Zunino homered while Corey Hart and rookie Chris Taylor added RBIs for the Mariners, who won for only the second time in their last seven games. Iwakuma (9-5), who is 9-0 with a 2.17 ERA on the road since losing in Texas on July 4, 2013, allowed two runs while striking out six in seven innings.

The Indians’ Trevor Bauer (4-6) yielded more than four runs for the first time in 15 starts this season while losing his second straight outing after permitting five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis drove in runs for Cleveland, which lost for the fifth time in its last six games.

Seattle bolted to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning as Kyle Seager opened with a bunt single and Zunino was hit by a pitch before Hart delivered an RBI double two batters later. After James Jones struck out, Ackley ripped a two-out run-scoring double off the right-field wall and Taylor followed with an RBI two-base hit off the wall in left.

Zunino chased Bauer with his 16th homer - a line drive which barely cleared the high wall in left - with one out in the fifth. The Indians got on the board in the bottom half when Nick Swisher led off with a double and scored on Gomes’ single while Kipnis added an RBI groundout following Chris Dickerson’s two-base hit.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle RHP Fernando Rodney worked around a one-out single in the ninth to earn his American League-leading 29th save in 32 opportunities. ... Iwakuma, who finished July with a 4-1 record and 2.32 ERA in six starts, walked Michael Brantley with two out in the first, snapping a stretch of 36 1/3 innings without issuing a free pass - 1 2/3 frames shy of the club record set by Cliff Lee in 2010. ... Ackley is hitting .444 in his last 11 games.