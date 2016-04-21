Mariners 10, Indians 7 (10 innings)

CLEVELAND -- Robinson Cano hit a two-out, three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 10-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field in a game that was played in a steady drizzle.

Cano hit the first pitch thrown to him by Cleveland closer Cody Allen (0-1) over the wall in center field for his sixth home run of the season.

Tony Zych (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for his first major league win as the Mariners took two of three games in the series. Steve Cishek pitched the bottom of the 10th to pick up his third save.

Allen, in his second inning of work, walked Steve Clevenger to start the 10th. Pinch -runner Luis Sardinas went to second on a wild pitch. Allen retired Norichika Aoki on a flyout to center, but Franklin Gutierrez drew a walk.

Cano then belted his three-run homer.

Trailing 7-5, Cleveland tied it in the eighth on a dramatic pinch-home run by Mike Napoli off reliever Joaquin Benoit, who came in to start the inning and walked the first batter, Marlon Byrd.

Benoit retired the next two hitters, but Napoli, pinch hitting for Roberto Perez, lined a 2-0 pitch into the left-field bleachers for his first career pinch-homer, tying the score at 7.

Seattle took the lead in the second against Cleveland starter Cody Anderson.

Adam Lind led off the inning with a single. Anderson struck out Leonys Martin, but Clevenger belted a 2-1 pitch into the seats in right field for his first home run of the year, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Seattle scored three runs in the fourth, knocking Anderson out of the game. Lind again led off with a single before Martin struck out. Clevenger singled, moving Lind to second. Ketel Marte followed with another single, loading the bases with one out.

Aoki made it three singles in a row, driving in Lind and moving the other runners up one base. A sacrifice fly by Seth Smith scored Clevenger to extend the Seattle lead to 4-0.

Trevor Bauer relieved Anderson and walked the first two batters he faced, Cano and Nelson Cruz. The walk by Cruz forced in Marte to make the score 5-0.

Anderson, who gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings in his previous start, allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings in this one. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Cleveland got three runs back in the bottom of the third against Seattle starter Nathan Karns.

With one out, Roberto Perez walked and went to second on a single by Tyler Naquin. Rajai Davis then hit the first pitch that Karns threw to him over the wall in left field for a three-run homer, cutting the Seattle lead to 5-3.

Both teams scored two runs in the sixth.

In the top of the inning, Aoki was hit by a pitch, but Bauer retired Smith on a fly ball for the second out of the inning. Cano then bounced a double off the left field wall, scoring Aoki. Cano scored on a single by Cruz to give the Mariners a 7-3 lead.

The Indians rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the inning, knocking Karns out of the game.

Carlos Santana led off with a walk and scored on a one-out double by Jose Ramirez. Karns was relieved by Nick Vincent, who was greeted by a single from Lonnie Chisenhall, scoring Ramirez to cut the Seattle lead to 7-5.

NOTES: Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners on Friday against the Angels. With his first strikeout in that game, Hernandez will break Randy Johnson’s record for most strikeouts in Mariners history (2,162). ... The Mariners’ 2-1 win over Cleveland on Wednesday, in which they had three hits, was their first win in which they had three hits or less since beating Tampa Bay 3-0 on three hits on May 27, 2015. ... In the last five years, the Indians have the best winning percentage in the major leagues in one-run games: .578 (96-70). ... Indians starting pitchers have six quality starts this season. They have a 1.98 ERA in those six starts, but the Indians’ record in those games is just 3-3.