Cano proves mettle, Mariners beat Kluber, Indians

CLEVELAND -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon says there’s a reason why Robinson Cano has been one of the best hitters in the majors, and Tuesday night at Progressive Field, Cano showed why.

The Mariners second baseman belted two doubles off reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to help lead Seattle to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Cano came into the game hitting .169 in his last 15 games, but he was 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Mariners begin an eight-game road trip with a win.

“The stuff inside him that makes him great is the stuff that is going to get him out of this,” said McClendon of Cano’s slump.

Left-hander Roenis Elias (3-3) got the win. Kluber (3-7) took the loss. Right-hander Carson Smith pitched the ninth to pick up his second save.

Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes belted two solo home runs to account for Cleveland’s runs.

Elias was the losing pitcher to Cleveland in a 4-3 Indians victory in Seattle on May 30. In that game, Elias gave up four runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

He was much better Tuesday night. In six innings he held the Indians to one run on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

“He gives you a lot of different looks from a lot of different angles,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “He doesn’t give in and has a real good feel for pitching.”

After giving up the solo home run to Gomes in the second inning Elias held Cleveland scoreless over the next four innings.

“He didn’t have his best stuff, but as usual, he fought me when I took him out,” said McClendon, with a smile.

“I just try to go out there and do my job. All I‘m thinking about when I‘m on the mound is winning,” said Elias.

Kluber gave up one run in each of the first two innings, but held Seattle scoreless on three hits over the next five innings. In seven innings overall, Kluber gave up two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

“It was one of those days where I wasn’t as sharp as I’d like to be, but I battled through it, and put together a decent start,” Kluber said. “They didn’t really hit a lot of balls hard after the first couple innings. It wasn’t like they were hitting rockets off the wall.”

Left-hander Nick Hagadone relieved Kluber to start the eighth inning, and Seattle quickly scored a run to make it 3-1. Left fielder Dustin Ackley led off with a walk, and he went to third on a double by third baseman Kyle Seager.

Right fielder Seth Smith followed with a single to right field, scoring Ackley to extend the Mariners lead to 3-1.

Smith came on to pitch the ninth leading 3-1, but Gomes, leading off the inning, hit a 2-2 pitch into the left field bleachers to cut the lead to 3-2. But Smith got the final three outs to end the game.

Seattle came into the game having scored three runs or fewer in each of its last 12 games, but the Mariners scored two runs in the first two innings. In the top of the first, first baseman Logan Morrison extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a leadoff single.

Morrison was forced at second on a grounder to short hit by center fielder Austin Jackson. Cano banged a double off the left field wall, scoring Jackson with the first run of the game.

Seattle made it 2-0 with another run in the second inning. With one out, Miller singled and stole second. Catcher Mike Zunino popped out for the second out, but Morrison doubled to left field, driving in Miller and giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Gomes led off the bottom of the second with his first home run of the season, over the wall in center field, cutting the Seattle lead to 2-1.

NOTES: The Indians have optioned the left side of their infield to Triple-A Columbus. 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, hitting .209, and SS Jose Ramirez, hitting .180, were both optioned to Columbus. ... 3B Giovanny Urshela and INF/OF Zach Walters were recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Urshela will take over at third base for the demoted Chisenhall. Manager Terry Francona said INF/OF Mike Aviles will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop, in place of the demoted Ramirez. ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano came into the game in a slump, but he had two hits in one of his favorite ballparks to hit. Cano is a career .320 hitter at Progressive Field. . . Mariners OF Nelson Cruz the game in the middle of an at bat in the fifth inning with tightness in his back. He is day-to-day.