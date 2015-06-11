Seager carries Mariners past Indians

CLEVELAND -- It took a while, but the Seattle Mariners have finally climbed out of their rut.

Kyle Seager had a double, a grand slam and five RBIs as the Mariners snapped a franchise-record streak of 13 consecutive games of scoring three or fewer runs with a 9-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

“We all knew it was coming, and we finally erupted. That was nice to see,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon. Seattle’s streak of 13 games in a row with three or fewer runs was the longest by a major league team in a single season since the Cubs played 15 in a row with three or fewer runs in September of 1979.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-6) pitched six innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in his last three starts. In those two starts, Walker is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA, having held the Indians to one run on 10 hits in 14 innings. He has struck out 14 and walked two.

“I had the same game plan today as I had the last time, throwing a lot of fastballs and changeups,” said Walker. “They didn’t do any adjusting from the last time so I just kept trying to attack the zone.”

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-3) gave up six runs on four hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.

The big blow was third baseman Seager’s grand slam in the third inning, which gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead.

“Getting a 4-0 lead with Kyle’s slam was huge because it gave me the confidence to attack the zone,” said Walker.

Leading 6-1, the Mariners struck for three more runs in the seventh inning vs. right-hander Austin Adams. Those runs came on RBI doubles by Seager and designated hitter Seth Smith, and an RBI single by right fielder Mark Trumbo.

The nine runs are the most the Mariners have scored in a game since they beat San Diego 11-4 on May 8.

Cleveland scored a run in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by left fielder Zach Walters and another run in the ninth on an RBI groundout by third baseman Giovanny Urshela.

The loss is the Indians’ fourth in the first five games of their six-game homestand. The Indians are just 11-18 at Progressive Field.

Bauer came into the game on a roll. In his previous five starts, he was 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA. But Bauer’s control eluded him in this game, particularly in the third inning when he walked the bases loaded and gave up a grand slam.

Catcher Mike Zunino led off the top of the third with a walk. Bauer retired the next two batters, but he walked center fielder Austin Jackson and second baseman Robinson Cano to load the bases.

Seager then pounded a 1-1 pitch from Bauer over the wall in right-center field for his 10th home run, to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead.

“Trevor just needed to make one pitch there. He actually had a chance to get out of the inning, but then the worst thing happened, the guy hits a grand slam and it got worse from there,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

“Bauer is a good pitcher, but he didn’t have his good stuff tonight. He was out of the zone quite a bit,” said McClendon.

Seattle scored two more runs to knock Bauer out of the game in the fourth inning. The big blow was a two-run double by first baseman Logan Morrison, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

Bauer pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Three of the walks came in front of Seager’s grand slam.

“Every start it seems like I have one inning where I lose command of the zone, and tonight it cost me,” said Bauer.

Walker was starting against Cleveland for the second time in his last three starts. In a 2-1 win over Cleveland in Seattle on May 29, Walker pitched eight shutout innings on two hits.

NOTES: The Mariners came into the game having scored three runs or fewer in 13 consecutive games, dating back to May 27. It’s the longest such streak in Mariners history and the first time a team has done it since the Atlanta Braves in September 1981. ... Mariners OF Nelson Cruz was not in the starting lineup due to back spasms. He hopes to play Thursday. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis went into Wednesday with a 19-game hitting streak at Progressive Field, tying him with Michael Brantley (2014) for the longest streak there by an Indians player.