Marcum, Indians shut out Mariners 6-0

CLEVELAND -- It wasn’t the greatest of homestands for the Cleveland Indians, but Shaun Marcum made sure it ended on a good note.

Marcum allowed just two hits in seven scoreless innings and Giovanny Urshela picked up his first major-league hit and his first home run as the Indians snapped their three-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 6-0 at Progressive Field on Thursday.

Cleveland (28-31) ended a three-game losing streak and went just 2-4 on the homestand.

The right-hander Marcum (3-1) retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced. He retired the first nine before hitting first baseman Logan Morrison with a pitch leading off the fourth inning.

The only hits allowed by Marcum were a single by designated hitter Mark Trumbo in the fifth inning and a double by second baseman Robinson Cano leading off the seventh.

Marcum threw a season-high 106 pitches, 68 for strikes. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

“He changed speeds, stayed out of the middle of the plate and didn’t walk anyone,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

The Mariners (27-33), who had outscored Cleveland 12-5 in winning the first two games of the series, couldn’t do anything with Marcum.

“We didn’t do much offensively, but a lot of that was Marcum,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He kept us off balance. He was able to cut it, sink it, backdoor us, frontdoor us -- everything.”

Left-hander J.A. Happ (3-2) started for Seattle but wasn’t around for very long. He threw 77 pitches in 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as right fielder Brandon Moss led off with a double and scored on second baseman Zach Walters’ one-out single.

The Indians took control in the third inning, when they scored four runs. Center fielder Michael Brantley led off with a single to right field and went to second on a single to right by left fielder Ryan Raburn.

Happ struck out designated hitter Yan Gomes, but Moss followed with a single, scoring Brantley to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Happ was relieved by right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen. Third baseman Urshela greeted Wilhelmsen with a single, his first major-league hit, scoring Raburn to make it 3-0.

Wilhelmsen struck out Walters for the second out of the inning, but catcher Roberto Perez’s single drove in Moss and Urshela to extend Cleveland’s lead to 5-0.

It became 6-0 in the fifth inning. Left-hander Vidal Nuno retired the first two batters of the inning, but Urshela hit a 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his first major-league home run.

“I‘m very happy. That was really exciting,” Urshela said. “The wind was blowing in, so I didn’t know if it would get out.”

Urshela, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday to replace the demoted Lonnie Chisenhall, was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

“We were all happy for Gio,” Francona said. “That’s a once-in-a-lifetime feeling, getting your first major-league hit and first major-league home run in the same game.”

The wind was a big issue all day for both teams.

“We probably hit three balls that would have been home runs on another day, but give credit to Marcum,” McClendon said.

Marcum said, “They hit some balls hard, but I tried to pitch to the wind. I tried to keep the ball down so if they got one up in the air it would stay in the park.”

Right-hander Zach McAllister relieved Marcum to start the eighth inning and retired the side in order.

Right-hander Cody Allen, Cleveland’s closer who hasn’t gotten any work during the three-game losing streak, pitched the ninth inning. One of the batters retired by Allen was Morrison, who was 0-for-3, which halted his career-high 16-game hitting streak.

NOTES: Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was given his first day off. Kipnis was the only player to have started each of the Indians’ first 58 games. ... Before the game, the Indians recalled RHP CC Lee from Triple-A Columbus and optioned RHP Austin Adams to Columbus. ... Mariners OF Nelson Cruz missed his second consecutive game due to back spasms.