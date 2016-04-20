Patience pays off as Indians edge Mariners

CLEVELAND -- After hitting into double plays in each of the first three innings Cleveland Indians hitters decided to be more patient at the plate, and that patience paid off.

Cleveland drew four walks in the span of five batters in the fourth inning, leading to two runs and an eventual 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

“It was nice to see us be patient enough to get those four walks, and we made it hold up,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Francisco Lindor had three hits and an RBI and Carlos Carrasco pitched into the seventh inning to get the win. Lindor had two singles and a double, and he drew a bases loaded walk in the Indians’ two-run fourth inning.

Carrasco (2-0) threw 103 pitches and was removed from the game with one out in the seventh inning. Cody Allen pitched the ninth inning to pick up his fourth save.

The loss went to Seattle starter Wade Miley (0-2), who gave up three runs on nine hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

The Indians were their own worst enemy early in the game, hitting into three double plays. The first two ended innings. The third did not, because the Indians regrouped to score a run and take a 1-0 lead.

Rajai Davis led off the third inning with a single but was erased when Jason Kipnis grounded into a double play. However, Lindor restarted the rally with a double to right-center field. Mike Napoli followed with a long fly ball over the head of center fielder Leonys Martin that went for a double, scoring Lindor and giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

“The three double plays didn’t help, but I’d rather see us have our chances to score than not,” Francona said.

The Indians scored two more runs in the fourth when Miley lost the strike zone. With one out, Marlon Byrd singled. The next three batters -- Juan Uribe, Collin Cowgill and Davis -- all drew walks. The walk by Davis forced in Byrd with Cleveland’s second run.

Miley struck out Kipnis for the second out, but then Miley walked Lindor, forcing in Uribe to make it 3-0.

Before his four-walk fourth inning, Miley had not walked a batter in 15 innings this year.

“He just fell out of whack mechanically, started rushing his pitches and couldn’t get through it,” said Seattle manager Scott Servais.

Through three starts Miley is 0-2 with an 8.04 ERA, but Servais said he still has confidence in the left-hander.

“He’s more frustrated about it than anyone. But I like having him out there. I trust him,” Servais said.

The only run allowed by Carrasco came on a solo home run by Kyle Seager in the sixth inning. Seager, came into the game hitting .119, but with a .413 career batting average at Progressive Field. He snapped his 0-for-18 hitless streak with a single in the fourth inning, then homered in the sixth, cutting the Cleveland lead to 3-1.

“I’ve been rolling over on a lot of balls, but tonight I felt good,” Seager said. “On the single it was nice to hit a ball to left field on a line.”

Carrasco pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.

“The guys made some great plays behind me and I just tried to make my pitches,” Carrasco said.

“Except for the one pitch to Seager he was very good,” Francona said.

Seattle rallied in the ninth inning as Adam Lind led off the inning with a double off Allen. Chris Iannetta flied out to center, moving Lind to third. Lind scored on a groundout by Martin, to make it 3-2, but Allen struck out pinch hitter Franklin Gutierrez to end the game.

NOTES: Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall was scheduled to make his last rehab appearance at Double-A Akron on Tuesday night. He will be activated on Wednesday. Chisenhall has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a left wrist impingement. ... OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) will continue his injury rehab assignment at Akron on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona said Brantley is doing fine, but needs to play in consecutive games, which he hasn’t done yet, before he will be activated. ... Mariners third base coach Manny Acta is making his first appearance at Progressive Field since being fired as manager of the Indians at the end of the 2012 season. The Indians were 214-266 in three seasons under Acta. ... C Mike Zunino is hitting .447 with six home runs and 15 RBI in nine games for the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma affiliate.