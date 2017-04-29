Cano, Gamel power Mariners past Indians

CLEVELAND -- Sometimes a loss can be a wakeup call. The Seattle Mariners had one on Tuesday and they've been wide awake ever since.

On Friday night at Progressive Field, Robinson Cano and Ben Gamel each homered and Ariel Miranda gave up one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 3-1.

Miranda (2-2) struck out seven and walked two in his first career appearance against Cleveland. The only run he gave up came on a home run by Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco (2-2) pitched eight innings, allowing three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts. The three runs he gave up came on the two Seattle home runs.

"Two bad pitches. I missed my spot both times," Carrasco said.

Miranda and two relievers combined to hold Cleveland to four hits while striking out 14 and walking two. Edwin Diaz fanned three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his fourth save of the season.

It's the Mariners' third win in a row, a streak that began after they were routed by the Tigers 19-9 on Tuesday in Detroit.

"That was one game. Everyone has one like that every once in awhile," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "But we've bounced back, and we've done it with our pitching."

In their three-game winning streak, the Mariners have outscored their opponents 13-2.

Gamel's solo home run, a towering blast down the right field line, came in the sixth inning to give Seattle a 3-1 advantage. The home run was the first of the season for Gamel and the second of his career.

"I knew I got enough of it, I was just hoping it would stay fair," said Gamel, who has been playing right field since Mitch Haniger went on the disabled list April 26 with an oblique injury.

The Mariners have been riddled by injuries this season. They currently have seven players on the disabled list.

"A lot of teams go through adversity like that," Servais said. "We'll get them back, but right now it's hurting us a little bit."

The game was scoreless through three innings, but Gamel led off the fourth with a double off the wall in left field. Cano then belted an 0-1 pitch over the wall in center for his fourth home run of the season, giving Seattle a 2-0 lead.

"Robby has been trying to find some consistency," Servais said. "He'll have a couple of good at-bats, then look out of sorts for a couple. But he's a veteran player who knows what he's doing up there."

Facing Carrasco helps. In his career against Carrasco, Cano is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two home runs and six RBIs.

Miranda held the Indians scoreless and hitless through three innings. With one out in the fourth, however, Ramirez hit a fly ball to left field that appeared to hit off the top of the wall.

It was originally ruled a double, but after a video review, the call was changed to a home run, Ramirez's sixth of the season. But that was all the offense Cleveland could come up with against Miranda and the Seattle bullpen.

"Early on, he had a tough time finding his breaking ball, but we didn't make him pay for it," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Miranda. "He beat us with his fastball up. We didn't do much with it, then the second time through the order he found his off-speed pitch. Then they went to their bullpen and those are some pretty good arms."

One of those arms belonged to James Pazos, who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out four of the nine batters he faced.

"He was firing bullets and hammering the zone," Servais said.

"I was pretty mechanically sound," Pazos said. "Cleveland has some really good hitters and you've got to be aware of where you're putting your fastball."

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley, whose 10-game hitting streak was snapped Thursday night, was given a scheduled day off. ... C Yan Gomes is only hitting .188 but drawing rave reviews for his defense. Gomes has thrown out 54 percent of attempted base stealers (7-for-13). ... Seattle DH Nelson Cruz, who leads the American League with 19 RBIs and is hitting .478 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in the last seven games, was scratched from the Mariners' lineup due to a tight left hamstring. . . The Mariners announced that RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder bursitis) and OF Mitch Haniger (grade 2 sprain of right oblique) are both expected to miss three to four weeks. Both players were placed on the disabled list on Wednesday, and both were examined on Friday in Seattle.