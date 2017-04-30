Indians' four first-inning runs hold up in 4-3 win

CLEVELAND -- What started out looking like a slugfest turned into nothing of the sort. Fast.

In a game in which everything happened in the first inning, the Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Cleveland starter Danny Salazar (2-2) gave up three runs on three hits in the first inning but then combined with two relievers to hold Seattle hitless and scoreless over the last eight innings.

"I would have not thought that would happen," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

"It was a crazy inning. Seven runs in the first and then nothing after that," said Seattle manager Scott Servais. "Unfortunately one bad inning can get you."

Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall had two-run hits in the first inning for Cleveland while Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager both hit homers for Seattle. After that?

"There wasn't a lot going on offensively," said Servais.

Salazar pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his sixth save of the season.

"Salazar throws really hard and has a lot of movement on his fastball. Then he's got that changeup and slider. His stuff is really good," said Seager.

"We just couldn't muster much against him," said Servais.

Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo (1-3) gave up four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

In the first inning, the two teams had a combined 15 plate appearances that resulted in seven runs, six hits, three walks, two doubles, two home runs and three strikeouts.

Seattle reached Salazar for three runs in the top of the first after Salazar retired the first two batters of the game. With two outs and nobody on, Robinson Cano doubled to left field. Cruz belted his sixth home run over the wall in center field, giving Seattle a 2-0 lead.

Seager, the next hitter, also homered, also over the center field wall, pushing the Mariners' lead to 3-0.

"Three pitches, and they got all their runs," said Francona. "Danny's stuff was good, he was just throwing the ball to the wrong locations."

In the bottom of the first, Gallardo set the table for a four-run Cleveland rally. Gallardo walked the first two batters he faced, Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor, before Michael Brantley flied out for the first out.

But Edwin Encarnacion drew a walk, loading the bases, and Ramirez followed with a double down the right-field line, scoring Santana and Lindor to cut the Seattle lead to 3-2. Encarnacion went to third on Ramirez's hit before Gallardo struck out Jason Kipnis for the second out.

But Chisenhall stroked a single to center, scoring Encarnacion and Ramirez to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

"We put up three and then I give up four. That can't happen," Gallardo said. "I was falling behind hitters, then trying to finish them quick. I was being too fine and started walking guys."

After the first inning there were no runs scored and only three hits -- all by the Indians.

Andrew Miller and Allen followed Salazar to the mound, and the three pitchers combined to strikeout six of the last 11 batters to end the game.

"Their bullpen is very good," Servais said. "They've been through the wars and they make their pitches."

After the first inning, Salazar pitched 5 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings before being removed from the game in the seventh.

"We came back, which was huge, and we made it hold up," Francona said.

"I just tried to hold them right there. Attack the zone and get a lot of ground balls," Salazar said.

Gallardo pitched five scoreless innings after the first, giving up three hits. He was removed after the sixth.

NOTES: The Mariners placed RHP Evan Scribner on the disabled list with a strained flexor and recalled OF Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma. ... Seattle OF Nelson Cruz was back in the lineup after sitting out Friday's game with a tight left hamstring. ... Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is a career .342 hitter (53-155) vs. Cleveland with 17 doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs. ... RHP Chase De Jong will start Sunday for Seattle. He will be the second Mariners pitcher in three days to make his first career appearance vs. the Indians. The other was LHP Ariel Miranda, who started Friday night. ... The Indians' .197 batting average with runners in scoring position was the third worst in the American League at the start of play Saturday, ahead of only Toronto (.186) and Kansas City (.159). ... RHP Josh Tomlin, who will start Sunday for Cleveland, has allowed two or fewer walks in 35 consecutive starts.