Preview: Mariners at Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton’s hot start has become lava-like and he looks to torch Seattle for the second straight night when the Miami Marlins host the Mariners on Saturday. Stanton reached base five times, matched his career-best of five RBIs and belted the fifth walk-off grand slam in franchise history as Miami recorded a dramatic 8-4 victory on Friday. The big night increased Stanton’s major league-leading RBI count to 26 and the homer was his sixth of the season, tied for most in the majors.

Seattle has lost four consecutive games after a strong start and has given up eight runs in each of the past two games. An offense that was supposed to be spruced up by the offseason addition of second baseman Robinson Cano is again in the bottom third in the majors in batting average and on-base percentage. The Marlins had lost nine of 10 games before Friday’s win and have scored eight or more runs in five of their seven victories.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (1-1, 2.16 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (0-2, 4.30)

Elias has fared well in his first three major-league outings and has given up only 11 hits in 16 2/3 innings. He picked up his first win in his last outing when he gave up one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings against Texas. The 25-year-old Cuban has limited opposing hitters to a .196 average.

Alvarez has been shaky so far while allowing 25 hits and seven walks in only 14 2/3 innings. He took a no-decision against Philadelphia in his last outing when he yielded three runs and 12 hits in six innings. Alvarez is 2-0 with a 4.00 ERA in three starts against Seattle, all coming when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton has hit two of Miami’s five walkoff grand slams – the others were hit by Bobby Bonilla, Dan Uggla and Jeff Mathis.

2. Cano is 6-for-11 with two homers, three doubles and five RBIs against Alvarez.

3. Marlins OF Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Marlins 2