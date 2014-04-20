Preview: Mariners at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are beginning to look more like the team that started the season 5-1 and less like the one that lost eight straight earlier this month. They’ll try to maintain their latest upward trend when they host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday with a chance to sweep the three-game series and win for the fourth time in their last five games. Miami won the first two games of the series in headline-grabbing fashion - a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton in an 8-4 victory Friday and a two-hitter by Henderson Alvarez in a 7-0 win Saturday.

The Mariners also got off to a strong start this season, sweeping the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim to open 3-0, but haven’t won two straight since and enter this game riding a five-game losing streak. Seattle is looking at Brad Miller as its future shortstop and the Mariners have plugged him into the No. 2 spot in the batting order, but he’s stuck in a 2-for-21 slump that’s dipped his average to .194. Robinson Cano, the prized offseason acquisition of the Mariners, is searching for his power stroke, owning one homer in his first 17 games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (2013: 5-8, 6.30 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Kevin Slowey (0-0, 4.38)

The Mariners recalled Maurer from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday as a replacement for Blake Beavan, who was placed on the 15-day disabled because of shoulder tendinitis. Maurer was in line to earn in spot in the starting rotation during spring training, but a back ailment left him behind. He has made three relief appearances and one start for Tacoma this season, striking out 17 batters in 8 1/3 innings.

Slowey is also making his first start of the season after four relief appearances, all in losses, replacing left-hander Brad Hand, who struggled in his last two starts. Slowey last started a game July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, but was moved to the bullpen about 10 days later to make room for Nathan Eovaldi and Alvarez, who remain in the starting rotation. Slowey, who spent five years as a starter for the Minnesota Twins, is 2-2 in five career starts against the Mariners with a 4.18 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Saturday’s shutout by Alvarez was the first by a Florida starter this early in the season since 2005.

2. The Marlins have homered in 10 consecutive games for the 10th time in franchise history.

3. The Mariners have gone scoreless in 11 consecutive innings.

PREDICTION: Mariners 11, Marlins 4