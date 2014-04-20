(Updated: CHANGE to Cishek has converted 32 straight in NOTEBOOK)

Marlins 3, Mariners 2: Adeiny Hechavarria hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to break a tie and host Miami held on to finish off the three-game sweep.

Garrett Jones and Donovan Solano each had a base hit and an RBI for the Marlins, who won for the fourth time in the last five games following their eight-game losing streak. Kevin Slowey made his first start since last July and went five innings, surrendering two runs and three hits before three relievers bridged the gap to Mike Dunn (1-2), who pitched a scoreless eighth, and Steve Cishek, who worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to record his third save.

Brandon Maurer, called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, worked the first 4 1/3 innings for the Mariners, allowing one run and two hits before four relievers shut down the Marlins until they scored the tying run in the eighth off Charlie Furbush and the go-ahead run off Tom Wilhelmsen (0-1). Robinson Cano and Corey Hart each had two hits and a run scored for Seattle.

Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a double off Furbush to lead off the eighth and Wilhelmsen then walked consecutive batters with one out to load the bases. Jones grounded to Justin Smoak at first and his throw home was originally ruled an out, but replay reversed the call and the tying run counted before Hechavarria plated the go-ahead run with his sacrifice fly.

Smoak drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second and the Mariners made it 2-0 on Dustin Ackley’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. Maurer faced the minimum 12 batters through four innings before the Marlins put runners on first and second with an infield single and walk and Solano followed with an RBI single to right, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and knocking Maurer from the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The roof was opened at Marlins Park for a day game for the first time in stadium history. … The Mariners optioned OF James Jones to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for Maurer. … Cishek has converted 32 straight save opportunities.