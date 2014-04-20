Marlins’ Alvarez pitches two-hitter vs. Mariners

MIAMI -- Right-hander Henderson Alvarez of the Miami Marlins had a problem in the sixth inning -- and it had nothing to do with the hit he allowed that broke up his bid for a perfect game.

Instead, it was a single he hit to center in which he was badly jammed by Seattle Mariners pitcher Roenis Elias.

“When I got to first, I was in such pain that I thought I had broken all five of my fingers (on my right hand),” Alvarez said.

Fortunately for the Marlins, Alvarez’s hand was fine -- and so was his pitching.

Alvarez went on to pitch a two-hitter, and center fielder Marcell Ozuna slugged a three-run homer to lead the Marlins to a 7-0 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night.

Alvarez (1-2) -- who had been ineffective in his first three starts this season, compiling a 4.30 ERA -- did not allow a Seattle baserunner until left fielder Dustin Ackley lined a clean single to center in the sixth inning.

“I wanted to throw a changeup there,” Alvarez said of the pitch to Ackley. “But I threw a sinker, and I left it high and over the plate.”

Alvarez, who struck out four and did not walk a batter, threw 90 pitches. The only other hit he allowed was a double in the ninth by catcher Mike Zunino.

“He throws 95 mph with sink,” Marlins catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia said when asked to explain why Alvarez can be so dominant at times. “That pretty much sums it up.”

Alvarez no-hit the Detroit Tigers in the Marlins’ last game of 2013, and he admitted it was on his mind Saturday night against Seattle.

The Mariners weren’t thinking that, of course -- but they were impressed.

”He’s got pretty good stuff,“ Mariners shortstop Brad Miller said. ”He kind of got in a groove there and was able to throw that fastball and changeup and keep us a little off balance.

“By the time we started hitting some balls on the barrel, they were right at some people. He was able to go the distance pretty efficiently.”

Alvarez said he had left pitches up in his previous starts this season. But he worked to correct that flaw -- with great success.

“He was exceptional tonight,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He had plenty of movement, and he was pounding the zone pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Ozuna’s homer, which was lined to left, was part of a four-run sixth inning that stretched Miami’s lead to 6-0. It was Ozuna’s third homer of the season.

Elias (1-2) took the loss. The native of Guantanamo, Cuba, went 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, five walks and six runs (four earned).

Elias, who had never hit before in the minors or majors, went 0-for-2 at the plate. That continued a trend: Mariners pitchers went 0-for-19 at the plate last season.

After Elias was pulled, the Mariners brought in right-hander Danny Farquhar, a native of South Florida (Pembroke Pines) who had a successful homecoming with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Miami (8-10) has won three of four since snapping an eight-game losing streak and will try to sweep the Mariners (7-10) on Sunday.

Seattle, which has lost five games in a row, will start right-hander Brandon Maurer -- just up from the minors -- on Sunday. Miami will start right-hander Kevin Slowey.

Neither has started a game in the majors this season.

Miami opened the scoring in the third inning Saturday. Left fielder Christian Yelich led off with a double and took third when center fielder Abraham Almonte bobbled the ball after it went over his head.

One out later, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked for the third time in two games, and third baseman Casey McGehee made Seattle pay, getting a run-scoring single.

Miami made it 2-0 in the fourth. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria hit a one-out single and advanced on second baseman Donovan Solano’s single and Alvarez’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on a passed ball off the glove of Zunino.

NOTES: Seattle rested 1B Corey Hart and started Justin Smoak. ... With LHP Roenis Elias starting for Seattle, the Marlins rested two lefty hitters: 2B Derek Dietrich and 1B Garrett Jones. Starting instead for Miami were 2B Donovan Solano and 1B Jeff Baker. ... Mariners reliever Joe Beimel, who turned 37 Saturday, is tied for the major league lead with two pickoffs, including one on Friday. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam on Friday was the second of his career. The MLB record is three, held by three players, including suspended New York Yankees 3B Alex Rodriguez. ... Miami is the first team since the Boston Red Sox (1949-1952) to hit a walk-off slam in at least three straight seasons.