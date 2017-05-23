Preview: Mariners at Nationals

The Washington Nationals still lead the National League East but are beginning to show some vulnerability with four losses in the last five games. The Nationals hope to reignite their fading offense when they return home to host the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game interleague series on Tuesday.

Washington's biggest bats have cooled since hot starts, and Ryan Zimmerman has seen his batting average and slugging percentages drop from .435 and .907 on May 6 to .362 and .724 after he went 1-for-4 with a single in Sunday's 3-2 win at Atlanta. Zimmerman's drop in production is having a corresponding effect on the Nationals' record as the team is just 5-8 over its last 13 games. Seattle's offense is in even worse shape after the team managed to score one run in each of the last three games - all losses - but is expected to get an upgrade with the expected return of second baseman Robinson Cano (quad), on Tuesday. The Mariners will send Christian Bergman to the mound on Tuesday while the Nationals counter with right-hander Jacob Turner.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Christian Bergman (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jacob Turner (2-2, 3.74)

Bergman is one of several pitchers pushed into starting duty with Seattle dealing with a rash of pitcher injuries and seems to be taking to the role well. The 29-year-old scattered two hits and two walks over 7 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out nine to earn a win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. Bergman began his career in the NL with the Colorado Rockies but does not have much of a track record against the Nationals, working just one inning of relief against them in his career.

Turner is making his third start and ninth appearance of the season and is hoping to go a little deeper into the game after getting knocked out in 5 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 26-year-old issued a season-high four walks and was charged with three runs and four hits in the loss. Turner owns an even shorter track record against the Mariners than Bergman with Washington, and he gave up one run in one-third of an inning in his lone previous appearance against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz is expected to play RF for the first time this season on Tuesday.

2. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy homered in three of the last four games.

3. Seattle LF Guillermo Heredia is 3-for-25 over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Nationals 5