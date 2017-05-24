Preview: Mariners at Nationals

A roster shuffle that included Robinson Cano's return from the disabled list did little to help the Seattle Mariners' struggling offense. They will try to snap a four-game slide that has featured four straight one-run performances when they continue a three-game interleague series at the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Cano was 0-for-3 and Seattle managed just five hits - including a solo homer by Mike Zunino - in the 10-1 loss to begin the series, which left the Mariners with an ugly 36-4 deficit during the losing streak. Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five while Bryce Harper went deep for the 14th time for the Nationals, who have won back-to-back contests following a four-game slide of their own. Rookie Sam Gaviglio will try to give Seattle a boost on the mound after tossing five scoreless innings in his first career start last week against the Chicago White Sox. Washington counters with fellow right-hander Tanner Roark as it looks to build upon a 12-1 all-time advantage over the Mariners.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-2, 4.73)

Gaviglio allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two in his no-decision versus the White Sox. His only other appearance in the big leagues came a week earlier at Toronto, where he struck out four and gave up one run in two innings of relief. The 27-year-old was 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Tacoma.

Since allowing zero earned runs in six frames at Philadelphia earlier this month, Roark has been tagged for 11 runs in 9 2/3 innings over two starts. He surrendered season highs of seven runs and eight hits in a loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday while serving up two home runs for the third time this year. Jean Segura is 5-for-11 with a home run and a double against the 30-year-old Roark, who lost his only prior start against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington is 7-0 all-time at home against Seattle.

2. Nationals C Matt Wieters has hit safely in 10 straight, tied for the longest run of his career.

3. The Mariners are 7-17 on the road.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Mariners 3