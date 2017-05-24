FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Mariners at Nationals
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Hitting the road to 'totality'
May 25, 2017 / 2:17 AM / 3 months ago

Preview: Mariners at Nationals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A roster shuffle that included Robinson Cano's return from the disabled list did little to help the Seattle Mariners' struggling offense. They will try to snap a four-game slide that has featured four straight one-run performances when they continue a three-game interleague series at the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Cano was 0-for-3 and Seattle managed just five hits - including a solo homer by Mike Zunino - in the 10-1 loss to begin the series, which left the Mariners with an ugly 36-4 deficit during the losing streak. Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five while Bryce Harper went deep for the 14th time for the Nationals, who have won back-to-back contests following a four-game slide of their own. Rookie Sam Gaviglio will try to give Seattle a boost on the mound after tossing five scoreless innings in his first career start last week against the Chicago White Sox. Washington counters with fellow right-hander Tanner Roark as it looks to build upon a 12-1 all-time advantage over the Mariners.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-2, 4.73)

Gaviglio allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two in his no-decision versus the White Sox. His only other appearance in the big leagues came a week earlier at Toronto, where he struck out four and gave up one run in two innings of relief. The 27-year-old was 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Tacoma.

Since allowing zero earned runs in six frames at Philadelphia earlier this month, Roark has been tagged for 11 runs in 9 2/3 innings over two starts. He surrendered season highs of seven runs and eight hits in a loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday while serving up two home runs for the third time this year. Jean Segura is 5-for-11 with a home run and a double against the 30-year-old Roark, who lost his only prior start against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington is 7-0 all-time at home against Seattle.

2. Nationals C Matt Wieters has hit safely in 10 straight, tied for the longest run of his career.

3. The Mariners are 7-17 on the road.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Mariners 3

