Preview: Mariners at Nationals

The Seattle Mariners have never won a game in the nation's capital and, with the way their bats are going, it probably won't happen anytime soon. The punchless Mariners will try to snap a five-game losing streak overall and an eight-game slide in Washington when they visit the Nationals in the finale of a three-game set Thursday afternoon.

Washington's 5-1 victory Wednesday gave Seattle five consecutive one-run performances and improved the Nationals' record in the all-time series to 13-1, including those eight victories in as many tries at home. Anthony Rendon followed up a two-homer effort in the series opener with a three-run shot in the first inning of Wednesday's win. Matt Wieters extended his hitting streak to 11 games - the longest single-season run of his career - for Washington, which has won seven of its last eight at home. Robinson Cano drove in Seattle's only run Wednesday and he is 13-for-26 in a seven-game surge that spans a recent stint on the disabled list.

TV: 12:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (3-2, 4.28 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.86)

Miranda has allowed one run in each of his last two starts, limiting opponents to seven hits in 12 innings. He has fanned 17 in that span after striking out a career-high nine in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox last time out. The 28-year-old from Cuba has never faced Washington and is 1-0 with a 6.19 ERA in three career interleague starts.

Gonzalez was 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA through his first six starts but has gone 0-1 with a 5.40 mark over his last three outings - all losses for the Nationals. The former first-round pick was reached for four runs on a season-high nine hits at Atlanta on Friday and he gave up two homers, which gives opponents eight long balls in Gonzalez's last five starts. The 31-year-old is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA in his career against Seattle and he has dominated sluggers Nelson Cruz (1-for-13, five strikeouts) and Cano (0-for-9, four strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The start time was moved from 4:05 to 12:05 due to inclement weather expected later in the day in Washington.

2. Rendon went 12 straight games without an RBI before driving in eight runs through the first two games of the series.

3. Seattle acquired OF Andrew Aplin from Houston on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Mariners 3