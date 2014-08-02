FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Mariners at Orioles
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 3, 2014 / 3:04 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Mariners at Orioles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Promising youngster James Paxton returns to a major-league mound for the first time in nearly four months when the Seattle Mariners visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set. The 25-year-old Paxton has been sidelined with shoulder soreness and a strained lat muscle. “I’m real excited to go out there and compete again,” Paxton told reporters. “It’s been a long road, but I’m just really excited to be back up here.”

Manny Machado had three hits on Friday as Baltimore posted a 2-1 win in the series opener to extend its lead to 2 1/2 games over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. It was the seventh straight one-run game for the Orioles and Baltimore has gone 5-2 in those contests. Seattle has lost four of five games to the Orioles since July 24 and scored only eight runs combined in them.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-5, 3.77)

Paxton defeated the Los Angeles Angels twice in early April before leaving with the injury in the second contest. He was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four late 2013 outings and has won five of his six career major-league starts. Paxton, a fourth-round pick in 2010, has held opponents to a .164 average in 36 career innings.

Gonzalez is only 1-0 in his last four starts despite giving up just six earned runs over 29 2/3 innings. He received a no-decision against Seattle last Sunday when he allowed one run and eight hits in six innings. Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in eight home appearances (seven starts) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH/1B Kendrys Morales doubled in the team’s lone run on Friday and is 3-for-26 in seven games since being acquired from Minnesota.

2. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz had a double on Friday and is 1-for-21 over the last six contests.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 2-for-21 in his career against Gonzalez.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Mariners 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.