Preview: Mariners at Orioles

Promising youngster James Paxton returns to a major-league mound for the first time in nearly four months when the Seattle Mariners visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set. The 25-year-old Paxton has been sidelined with shoulder soreness and a strained lat muscle. “I’m real excited to go out there and compete again,” Paxton told reporters. “It’s been a long road, but I’m just really excited to be back up here.”

Manny Machado had three hits on Friday as Baltimore posted a 2-1 win in the series opener to extend its lead to 2 1/2 games over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. It was the seventh straight one-run game for the Orioles and Baltimore has gone 5-2 in those contests. Seattle has lost four of five games to the Orioles since July 24 and scored only eight runs combined in them.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-5, 3.77)

Paxton defeated the Los Angeles Angels twice in early April before leaving with the injury in the second contest. He was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four late 2013 outings and has won five of his six career major-league starts. Paxton, a fourth-round pick in 2010, has held opponents to a .164 average in 36 career innings.

Gonzalez is only 1-0 in his last four starts despite giving up just six earned runs over 29 2/3 innings. He received a no-decision against Seattle last Sunday when he allowed one run and eight hits in six innings. Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in eight home appearances (seven starts) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH/1B Kendrys Morales doubled in the team’s lone run on Friday and is 3-for-26 in seven games since being acquired from Minnesota.

2. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz had a double on Friday and is 1-for-21 over the last six contests.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 2-for-21 in his career against Gonzalez.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Mariners 3