Preview: Mariners at Orioles

Chris Tillman attempts to continue his dominance of Seattle hitters when the Baltimore Orioles close a three-game set against the visiting Mariners on Sunday. Tillman has won each of his five career outings against Seattle, compiling a 2.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 33 innings. The teams split the two first games with Robinson Cano belting a three-run homer and Kendrys Morales adding a two-run single to lead the Mariners to a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

Baltimore holds a 2 1/2-game lead over Toronto in the American League East while Seattle moved two games behind the Blue Jays for the AL’s second wild card with Saturday’s victory. The Mariners had scored only eight runs while losing four of five to the Orioles since July 24 before smacking out 11 hits and scoring six runs on Saturday. Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado is 6-for-9 in the series and has four multi-hit outings while going 11-for-29 over the last six games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (9-5, 3.06 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (7-5, 3.97)

Iwakuma is 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore after giving up four runs and seven hits in seven innings in a loss to the Orioles on July 24. He bounced back to defeat Cleveland as he allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings. Iwakuma issued just one walk in 42 2/3 innings over six July outings.

Tillman will be happy to see the Mariners as he is in the midst of a six-start winless stretch. He gave up five runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. Tillman is only 1-5 in 10 home starts despite a solid 3.10 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 4-for-33 over his last 11 outings.

2. Seattle LF Dustin Ackley went 3-for-5 with a homer on Saturday and is 13-for-31 with seven runs scored over his last seven contests.

3. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday and is 1-for-25 over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Mariners 1