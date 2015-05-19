Preview: Mariners at Orioles

Nelson Cruz returns to Baltimore as a feared commodity when the Seattle Mariners visit the Orioles on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set. Cruz leads the majors with 15 homers and is tied for the American League lead with 30 RBIs as he thrives in his first season since signing with Seattle as a free agent.

Cruz led the majors with 40 homers in 2014 in his one season in Baltimore but was unable to come to contract terms and signed a four-year deal with the Mariners. He is batting .340 over the first fourth of the season while giving Seattle the type of clean-up hitter it has been missing in recent seasons. Both squads were predicted to compete for their respective division crowns but each currently sits three games below .500. Baltimore’s Chris Tillman, who has won each of his six career starts against the Mariners, was scratched due to back issues and Miguel Gonzalez will start in his place.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-4, 7.22 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-2, 2.93)

Walker started the season in a rocky manner and has been unable to recover despite a solid start in his last turn. He gave up two runs and four hits in six innings in a loss to San Diego for his strongest outing since late April. Walker is 1-3 with a 10.90 ERA in four road starts this season.

Gonzalez defeated Toronto in his last outing when he allowed one unearned run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings. It was the second time in three starts that he pitched 7 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run. He is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore is 19-9 against the Mariners over the past four seasons.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 3-for-24 with a homer against Gonzalez.

3. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 1-for-17 over his past five games and has struck out 54 times.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Mariners 4