Preview: Mariners at Orioles

Jimmy Paredes is making his mark for Baltimore and looks to reach base for the 17th consecutive game this month when the Orioles host the Seattle Mariners in Wednesday’s second contest of a three-game set. Paredes homered and drove in a career-high four runs as Baltimore rolled to a 9-4 victory in the series opener.

The 26-year-old Paredes never batted more than 168 times in any of his first four major-league seasons but has been one of the Orioles’ top players this season. He leads the club with a .346 average, ranks second with 22 RBIs and is tied for second with six homers. Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz returned to Baltimore and slugged his major-league leading 16th homer of the season, a three-run shot which gave the Mariners a short-lived 4-1 advantage. Cruz led the majors with 40 homers last season in his lone season with the Orioles.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (0-1, 3.24 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (1-2, 2.53)

Elias is winless in four starts after winning 10 games as a rookie last season. He received a no-decision against Boston in his last outing when he allowed one run and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Elias went 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts against Baltimore last season.

Chen has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last six starts but has only one victory to show for it. He lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. Chen is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in six career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LF Dustin Ackley is 7-for-41 in May and has just one multihit outing this season.

2. Baltimore LF Alejandro De Aza was 3-for-3 in the opener after being 4-for-26 in May entering the contest.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 1-for-17 against Chen.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Mariners 2