Preview: Mariners at Orioles

Camden Yards in Baltimore has been a house of horrors for the Seattle Mariners, but an unlikely source helped them move into position to win a series there when they visit the Orioles on Thursday in the finale of their three-game series. Justin Ruggiano, who is hitting .235 with two home runs and three RBIs and plays only against left-handers, belted a two-run homer in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory - only Seattle’s fourth in 14 games in Baltimore since 2011.

The Mariners’ Nelson Cruz, who recorded 40 home runs and 108 RBIs last season with the Orioles, continued his assault on Baltimore pitching with two hits Wednesday and is batting .353 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, a triple and 37 RBIs in 43 games versus the team he played for last season. Veteran catcher Welington Castillo, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Monday, is expected to make his Seattle debut Thursday. “It’s a little weird, but it feels good to be here,” Castillo, who spent his entire career with the Cubs, told reporters. “It’s good place to be. There’s a lot of good guys in here, a lot of stars in here. It’s good and the right place to be to win games and that’s all that matters.” Baltimore’s Chris Tillman is 6-0 in six career turns against Seattle and makes his first start since May 12 because of back spasms and opposes J.A. Happ, who has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven outings this season.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 2.98 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-5, 6.34)

Happ is unbeaten in his last five starts (3-0) after yielding one run in seven innings and earning a no-decision in a 2-1 victory over Boston on Friday. The 32-year-old Illinois native, who is 54-54 in his career, was originally slotted into the No. 5 spot in the rotation but has emerged as Seattle’s second-best pitcher. Happ is 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in eight games (seven starts) versus Baltimore and has kept Adam Jones mostly in check (7-for-23, home run, one RBI, five strikeouts).

Tillman lost his last four starts while yielding 18 runs over 23 2/3 innings, including five runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 10-2 loss to Toronto on May 12, but appears to have shed his back issue. ”Things went well for him (Tuesday),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters after the 27-year-old Californian’s pregame throw. “He feels good. He’s 100 percent and ready to go.” Tillman struggles with Robinson Cano (12-for-28, two home runs, eight RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles are 25-3 in games in which Caleb Joseph records an RBI since the start of 2014.

2. Cano is batting .360 with 15 home runs, 27 doubles and 44 RBIs in 81 career games at Camden Yards.

3. Baltimore DH Jimmy Paredes has reached base in all 17 games in May (and 21 overall) after going 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Mariners 2