Preview: Mariners at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles tend to win when they can get the ball to fly out of the ballpark, and their 57 home runs are a big reason why the team is in first place. The Orioles will try to get more out of the park for the second straight day when they host the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday.

The Mariners pounded out a pair of home runs in Tuesday’s 10-0 thrashing to open the series but were out-homered 2-1 on Wednesday as Mark Trumbo and Matt Wieters each went deep for Baltimore. Wieters, who recorded one of the team’s two hits on Tuesday, added an RBI double and scored a pair of runs to lead the Orioles to the 5-2 triumph. Baltimore has won eight of its last 10 to jump back into first place in the American League East and is 17-7 at home. The Mariners are losers of four of five but still sit atop the AL West and will face four consecutive teams with losing records after finishing up with the Orioles.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Nathan Karns (3-1, 3.51 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Tyler Wilson (2-1, 2.93)

Karns is enjoying a string of four straight quality starts but was held out of the decision in each of the last two. The 28-year-old was reached for three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Karns spent the last two seasons in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays and went 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts against Baltimore.

Wilson has been strong since transitioning from the bullpen into the rotation and has yet to allow more than three runs in an outing. The Virginia native held the Minnesota Twins to two runs on six hits and one walk in seven innings in his last outing on May 11 to earn a win. Wilson is still looking for his first home win of 2016 and pitched a scoreless inning of relief against Seattle last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager has reached base in seven of his nine plate appearances in the series.

2. Orioles 3B/SS Manny Machado is 1-for-21 in his last five games.

3. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz is 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored in the series against his former team.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Mariners 4